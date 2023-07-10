Luis Suarez, who played for Barcelona and Inter Milan, had died at 88, as both clubs announced on their social media accounts.

Suarez, the only Spanish-born men's footballer to have ever won the prestigious Ballon d'Or, leaves behind a rich legacy that transcends generations.

His football journey began in 1955 when he joined Barcelona, embarking on a remarkable career shaping the sport.

His crowning achievement came in 1959, when he clinched the Ballon d'Or after a remarkable campaign with Barcelona, leading them to a league and cup double.

This triumph solidified his place among the greatest players of all time.

Not only did Suarez excel on the domestic front, but he also represented Spain, earning 32 caps and playing a crucial role in the squad's victorious European Championship campaign in 1964.

Barcelona expressed their heartfelt condolences: "Luis Suarez Miramontes passed away on Sunday in Milan at 88."

Fondly known as "Luisito," he is universally regarded as one of the finest players to have graced Spanish football, and his impact on Barcelona during the late 1950s cannot be overstated.

In 1961, Suarez joined Inter Milan to capture three Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups during his nine years in Italy.

Inter Milan paid tribute to Suarez, expressing their sadness at bidding farewell to the legendary midfielder.

The statement read, "Saying goodbye to Luisito fills us with a deep sense of sorrow: nostalgia for his unrivaled and flawless football, which served as an inspiration to generations, combines with the memory of an extraordinary footballer and an exceptional Inter player." His absence will be felt deeply, as he embodied the spirit of Inter, epitomized by the famous words of former manager Helenio Herrera, "If you don't know what to do, give the ball to Suarez."

After retiring from playing in 1973, Suarez seamlessly transitioned into a successful managerial career.

He took charge of prominent clubs such as Inter, Deportivo La Coruna, Cagliari and SPAL.

Moreover, he had the honor of leading the Spanish national team from 1988 to 1991, guiding them beyond the group stage in the 1990 World Cup.

His influence extended beyond the pitch as he nurtured and shaped the next generation of footballers.

Luis Suarez's legacy is a testament to his immeasurable contributions to the beautiful game.

While the Ballon d'Or had been won by other footballing luminaries, such as Alfredo di Stefano, who claimed the award in 1957 and 1959 after acquiring Spanish nationality, Suarez's achievement remains unparalleled as the sole Spanish-born recipient.