The Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys braces for a heated Copa del Rey semifinal first leg Tuesday night, as Barcelona – kings of the competition with 31 titles – host LaLiga title rivals Atletico Madrid, a 10-time champ.

Sparks will fly at Barcelona’s temporary digs in a rivalry that is as fierce as it gets.

For Barcelona, the Copa might rank third on their season’s to-do list behind LaLiga (where they sit atop the heap) and the Champions League (last 16 beckoning).

But do not sleep on their hunger – this is their trophy, unclaimed since 2021, and Hansi Flick’s squad smells blood.

They have bulldozed Barbastro, Real Betis, and Valencia to reach this stage, racking up 14 goals and riding a 13-game unbeaten streak across all fronts.

Saturday’s slick 2-0 win over Las Palmas kept them ahead of Real Madrid atop La Liga on head-to-head tiebreakers.

Next up, a showdown with Real Sociedad followed by a Champions League trip to Benfica – no sweat.

Atletico, meanwhile, are no slouches.

Diego Simeone’s crew are third in La Liga – just a point off La Blaugrana – fresh off a 3-0 dismantling of Valencia Sunday.

They are also Champions League last-16 bound, with a juicy Madrid derby looming.

Unbeaten in eight, La Rojiblancos are peaking at the right time.

Their Copa drought stretches back to 2013, and while it is not their top prize, it might just be the one they can snatch.

History, heat

These two last tangoed in the Copa semifinals back in 2016-17, with Barca squeaking by 3-2 on aggregate.

Atletico have not toppled the Catalans in this tournament since April 2000 – a streak of futility they would love to snap.

Earlier this season, though, Simeone’s side landed a 2-1 La Liga haymaker on Barcelona, ending a run of five straight losses to their foes.

Tuesday’s clash promises fireworks – and maybe a little revenge.

The second leg? Not until April. With a gauntlet of games ahead, both teams know a first-leg edge is gold.

Lineup lowdown

Barcelona might have a few injury headaches.

Key youngster, Lamine Yamal’s battered foot – flashed on social media post-Las Palmas – has fans holding their breath, but the teen sensation should suit up.

Andreas Christensen is back from his latest knock, although Marc Bernal and captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain sidelined.

Flick’s tinkering with his XI: Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Inigo Martinez, and Ronald Araujo could all crash the starting party.

Ferran Torres, hat trick hero against Valencia and a late sub-scorer Saturday might still be benched.

For Atletico, Juan Musso takes the gloves as their Copa keeper.

Pablo Barrios rested against Valencia due to suspension, slots back in, but Koke’s a question mark.

Julian Alvarez, who bagged two last outing, leads the line, with Alexander Sorloth likely warming the pine again.

Javi Galan and Jose Gimenez should bolster the backline.