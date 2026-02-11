Barcelona head to Madrid on Thursday night with silverware on their mind and history on their side.

The defending Copa del Rey champions face Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first leg of a heavyweight semifinal, a clash that once again throws two of Spain’s fiercest rivals into a high-stakes knockout duel.

Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CET before nearly 70,000 supporters in one of the country’s most unforgiving arenas.

The return leg will unfold at Spotify Camp Nou between March 3 and 5, with the winner advancing to the final in Seville on April 18-19.

For Atletico, the memory is still fresh.

Last season Barcelona ended their cup run at this exact stage.

A chaotic 4-4 draw in the first leg was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat in Catalonia, a result that propelled Barcelona toward the trophy and deepened Simeone’s frustration.

The Argentine now has another shot at disrupting Barça’s rhythm.

Atletico’s route to the semifinal was emphatic.

A 5-0 dismantling of Real Betis in the quarterfinals showcased their full range, aggressive pressing, ruthless transitions and clinical finishing.

Yet the same Betis side handed them a 1-0 La Liga defeat days later, underlining the inconsistency that has crept into their campaign.

With just two wins in their last five matches across all competitions and sitting third in La Liga, 13 points behind Barcelona, the domestic cup has taken on added weight.

Simeone’s blueprint is clear. Compact lines, physical midfield battles and sharp counterattacks aimed at exploiting space behind Barcelona’s high defensive line. Set pieces could also prove decisive, an area where Atletico traditionally thrive in knockout football.

Barcelona, however, arrive in commanding form. Hansi Flick’s side have won six consecutive matches in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each outing.

Their 3-0 victory over Mallorca was not only comfortable but controlled, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line efficiently and Lamine Yamal continuing to mature into a decisive presence on the wing. Marc Bernal’s composure in midfield added balance to a team that looks increasingly synchronized.

The numbers reinforce their authority. Barcelona top La Liga with 58 points from 23 matches, owning the division’s most potent attack with 63 goals scored while conceding only 23.

They have already lifted the Spanish Super Cup and progressed to the Champions League last 16, fueling talk of a genuine treble push.

Yet selection questions linger. Raphinha remains out with a thigh injury, depriving Flick of pace and directness on the flank. Frenkie de Jong is doubtful with a groin issue, while Pedri and Gavi continue their recoveries.

Andreas Christensen is sidelined long term. The depth of Barcelona’s squad will be tested in a tie where fine margins often decide outcomes.

Atletico have their own concerns. Pablo Barrios is unavailable with a thigh problem, Johnny Cardoso is out with a muscle injury, and Nicolas Gonzalez is managing physical discomfort.

Marc Pubill could return after illness, offering Simeone an additional option in a defense likely to be under sustained pressure.

Psychology also plays its part. Barcelona have won the last three meetings between the sides, a run that strengthens belief inside Flick’s camp.

Atletico, meanwhile, are motivated by the chance to halt that trend and shift momentum before traveling to Catalonia for the decisive second leg.