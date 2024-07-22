La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a summer transfer for Al-Ittihad's French midfielder N'Golo Kante.

At 33, Kante played a pivotal role for France in Euro 2024, guiding them to the semifinals.

Amid speculation about his future, Premier League West Ham United are also interested in the midfielder, who previously secured league titles with Leicester City in 2015-16 and Chelsea in 2016-17.

According to SPORT, Barcelona is contemplating a bid to bring Kante to Camp Nou this summer.

The La Liga giants have been considering Kante for the past two years, with his name now being discussed by club officials to address a key position.

Barcelona are reportedly leaning toward a loan move due to financial constraints, but Al-Ittihad are unlikely to agree to a short-term departure.

Kante's standout 2015-16 season with Leicester City earned him a transfer to Chelsea, where he won six trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

However, injuries limited him to just nine appearances in 2022-23 before he joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

Kante has featured 44 times for his Saudi club, netting four goals and providing six assists, with two years remaining on his contract.

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is targeting a defensive midfielder this summer, as the team currently lacks a specialist in that role.

Frenkie de Jong, İlkay Gündoğan, Gavi and Pedri excel in more advanced positions, while Fermin Lopez also thrives further upfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano notes that Al-Ittihad has no intention of selling Kante this summer, despite the potential for a significant profit.

However, the club might entertain offers of around 25 million pounds ($32.3 million).

Given Barcelona's financial constraints, a deal at that price is impractical. The Catalan side may need to explore other options unless a more affordable transfer can be negotiated.