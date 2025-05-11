Barcelona produced a dramatic comeback to edge Real Madrid 4-3 on Sunday, moving within touching distance of the La Liga title.

Kylian Mbappe netted a hat trick for Los Blancos, but Barca responded in style – Raphinha struck twice, while Lamine Yamal, Eric Garcia and Fermin López also found the net to open up a seven-point lead over the reigning champions with just three matches to play.

Fresh off a Champions League semifinal exit to Inter Milan, Hansi Flick’s side faced a must-win scenario to keep their season alive – and they delivered under pressure. After falling behind early to Mbappe’s brace, Barca showed resilience and resolve to complete a clean sweep of Clasico wins this season.

Madrid had looked poised to spoil the party in what’s expected to be Carlo Ancelotti’s final Clasico in charge, but Barca’s response underlined their domestic supremacy.

Mbappe earned a penalty when he was scythed down by Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, although the Catalans complained in vain that the French forward was offside in the build-up.

The striker beat Szczesny, who dived the right way and got his fingers to the shot but could not keep it out.

In the 14th minute, Mbappe doubled Madrid's advantage with a lethal finish after Vinicius Junior played him through, with Barcelona again protesting a perceived foul on Yamal earlier in the move.

It was his 26th La Liga strike, taking him past Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (25) at the top of the scoring charts, and his 38th of the season across all competitions – surpassing Ivan Zamorano's club record of 37 goals in a debut campaign with Los Blancos.

Just as they have done so often this season, Flick's spirited young Barcelona side fought their way back into the game with a stirring comeback.

Thibaut Courtois tipped Gerard Martin's drive over the bar, and from the resulting corner, Garcia headed home Ferran Torres’ flick-on.

Torres flicked wide from close range with an improvised effort, and Federico Valverde was booked for a crunching tackle on whirlwind teenager Yamal.

Madrid could not stop the 17-year-old from leveling with a cultured bending effort beyond Courtois after Torres laid the ball off to him inside the box.

Raphinha brace

Two minutes later, Raphinha sent Barca ahead, with Pedri threading a pass through for the Brazilian winger to drill home.

Raphinha headed over from a brilliant Yamal cross with the outside of his boot – something of a trademark for the Spain international.

Mbappe thought he had won another penalty when he went down under pressure from Frenkie de Jong, but VAR revealed an offside in the build-up.

Moments later, Raphinha netted his second, picking Lucas Vazquez’s pocket on the edge of the area, exchanging passes with Torres and slotting past Courtois.

Mbappe scored again from an offside position before the break, bringing a rollercoaster first half to a close.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half as Barcelona looked to put their archrivals to the sword.

Flick brought on Alejandro Balde and Andreas Christensen, with the latter cutting out a dangerous ball as Vinicius looked to find Mbappe.

Next time around, the Brazilian found his man, with Mbappe slotting home his hat trick as he and Vinicius broke behind Barca’s high line.

Barcelona appealed for a penalty when Aurelien Tchouameni blocked Torres’ shot with his arm, but after a video review, the referee decided not to award it.

Real Madrid substitute Victor Munoz might have leveled late on but fired high and wide when sent through, and Szczesny denied Mbappe again, who had another goal ruled out for offside.

Barcelona thought they had wrapped up the win with a superb solo effort from Fermin Lopez, but it was harshly disallowed for handball against the midfielder.

Madrid had no time left to respond, and Barcelona – who last won the league in 2023 – could seal the title as early as Wednesday, should Los Blancos stumble against Mallorca.