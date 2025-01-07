Barcelona coach Hansi Flick aims to capture the first silverware of his tenure this week in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, but the ongoing Dani Olmo registration saga looms large.

Real Madrid, the defending Spanish and European champions, are favorites to retain their title after thrashing Barcelona 4-1 in last season’s final.

Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Bilbao, however, will challenge Barcelona in Wednesday’s first semifinal, eager to win their first Super Cup since 2021.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid face Real Mallorca in Thursday's second semi, with the final set for Sunday at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

Amid the excitement, Barcelona’s squad faces a headache.

The club included Olmo, their marquee summer signing, and young forward Pau Victor in their traveling party, but both players are unavailable due to ongoing registration issues.

Until the Spanish Sports Court (CSD) rules otherwise, neither player can compete this season.

Barcelona is taking their case to the CSD after multiple attempts to renew the duo’s licenses were rejected by La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation.

Olmo and Victor were given short-term licenses to help Barcelona navigate La Liga’s financial restrictions, though the club's recent struggles to register players have clouded their Super Cup preparations.

Adding to the tension, defender Ronald Araujo returns from injury but remains wary of the situation.

“It’s left a bad taste because they are our teammates,” he said. “We hope the club can resolve the issue.”

Barcelona’s La Liga form has been rocky; a promising start gave way to a series of poor results, leaving them third in the table.

A small victory, even in the form of a minor trophy, could provide much-needed morale for a team looking to bounce back.

Flick, however, is optimistic, with teenager Lamine Yamal expected to recover from an ankle injury in time to feature in Saudi Arabia.

Despite their struggles, Barcelona are no strangers to success in the Spanish Super Cup.

The Catalan giants have won 14 titles in the competition’s four-team format, with their last victory coming in 2023 against Real Madrid.

Madrid, who won the first such Super Cup in 2020, trail Barcelona by one title.

In contrast, Ancelotti’s Madrid are currently on an upswing, having moved into first place in La Liga after a shaky start.

Kylian Mbappe’s adjustment to the team, coupled with the brilliant form of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, has made Madrid the team to beat.

Vinicius, suspended for his red card in Friday’s win over Valencia, is expected to feature, though a possible league ban could complicate his tournament participation.

On Wednesday, Athletic Bilbao aim to extend their strong form into the Super Cup.

The Copa del Rey champions have gone unbeaten in their last 15 competitive matches, including a 4-0 Copa win over Logrones, but their clash with Barcelona will be their toughest test since their last victory over the Blaugrana in 2020.

Barcelona had an easier time in the Copa del Rey, defeating fourth-tier Barbastro 4-0 with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.

However, the poor run of form in La Liga left them third in the standings, trailing Madrid by five points.

A win in the Super Cup would give them a much-needed boost ahead of a Jan. 18 clash with Getafe.

Changes are expected on both sides. Flick will likely rotate his squad, bringing in players like Inaki Pena, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Raphinha.

Athletic Bilbao will also make adjustments, with Unai Simon, Andoni Gorosabel, Dani Vivian, and Yuri Berchiche expected to start.

Mikel Jauregizar and Benat Prados may join the midfield, while Nico and Inaki Williams are set to return to the attack.