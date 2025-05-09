Barcelona have the chance to deliver a hammer blow to Real Madrid's La Liga title dreams this Sunday, with a win in the highly anticipated "El Clasico" potentially propelling the Catalans closer to their 28th league title.

Currently, Barcelona lead Madrid by four points with just four matches remaining.

A victory on Sunday would not only put them on the brink of securing the title but would also leave the defending champions in a precarious position, with no silverware to show for their season.

Unbeaten in domestic competition since December, Barcelona have been playing some of the most entertaining football in Europe under Hansi Flick, and a win over Madrid would secure a fourth consecutive victory against their rivals this season.

This would be their second triumph over Madrid in less than a month, following a dramatic 3-2 Copa del Rey final win.

The win would also provide a much-needed boost after their painful 4-3 extra-time loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals.

With the heartbreak of missing out on a first European final in a decade, Barcelona is eager to bounce back and virtually seal the La Liga crown.

Despite the disappointing European exit, Barcelona have remained a force to be reckoned with.

With standout performances from players like Robert Lewandowski, 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and midfield maestro Pedri, Barcelona has scored 91 goals in 34 La Liga games this season – 22 more than Madrid, who have struggled in Kylian Mbappe’s first season at the club.

Injuries have plagued both teams as they prepare for Sunday’s showdown. Barcelona will be without defender Jules Kounde but will see the return of key figures like Lewandowski and left-back Alejandro Balde.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will be missing several starters, including key defenders Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba, as well as midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Madrid hangs in the balance, with growing rumors suggesting he may leave for the Brazil national team after a tough season.

Despite Madrid’s struggles, they are still very much in the hunt, and a win at Camp Nou would keep their title hopes alive.

Barcelona, however, have had the upper hand this season, winning their previous encounters with Madrid 4-0 in La Liga in October and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

With the opportunity to complete a clean sweep of the Clasicos, Barcelona are focused on securing all three points, bolstered by the return of key players and the support of their fans.