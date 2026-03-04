Barcelona produced a thunderous 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday night, pushing the Copa del Rey semifinal to its emotional limits, but Diego Simeone’s side survived the storm to advance 4-3 on aggregate and book a return to the final.

The mission was clear and daunting. Barcelona trailed 4-0 from the first leg in early February and needed a near-perfect performance. What followed was as close as they could come.

Hansi Flick’s team attacked with urgency from the opening whistle. Fermin Lopez tested the waters with a long-range drive that sailed just over, a warning of what was to come. The tempo was high, the pressing relentless, and Atletico were forced deep, clinging to their cushion.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute and carried symbolism. Lamine Yamal, still only 18, burst down the right and drilled a low ball across the face of goal. Marc Bernal met it first time, finishing from close range. One academy product assisting another, the belief inside the stadium surged.

Barcelona suffered a setback when Jules Kounde limped off early, disrupting the back line. Atletico sought to exploit the space on the counter, with Antoine Griezmann probing against his former club and Ademola Lookman heading narrowly wide. Yet the hosts continued to dictate territory.

On the brink of halftime, Barcelona struck again. Pedri glided into the area and was tripped by Marc Pubill.

Raphinha stepped up and coolly sent Juan Musso the wrong way in stoppage time to make it 2-0. At that point, the aggregate score read 4-2. The impossible felt within reach.

Barcelona's Raphinha (R) heads toward the goal challenged by Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg football match against Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Atletico emerged after the break with sharper intent. Simeone’s side pressed higher, strung together quicker transitions and carved out chances, but composure deserted them in decisive moments. Griezmann came close, while Musso was called into action at the other end to deny Ferran Torres and Joao Cancelo.

As legs tired, Flick turned to his bench and regained control of midfield. Barcelona resumed their siege, stretching Atletico wide and forcing hurried clearances. The third goal arrived in the 73rd minute and sent a jolt through Camp Nou. Cancelo whipped in a teasing cross and Bernal, timing his run perfectly, volleyed home for his second of the night.

Now it was 4-3 on aggregate. One more goal would have completed one of the great comebacks in Copa history.

Flick responded with boldness, pushing Ronald Araujo into a makeshift striker role in the closing stages. Gerard Martin blasted just over as Barcelona poured forward. Cross after cross rained into the box. Six minutes of stoppage time felt endless for Atletico and electric for the home crowd.

But Simeone’s team did what they have long been known for. They suffered. They resisted. They cleared their lines and slowed the tempo whenever possible. The final whistle brought relief more than celebration.

“We are disappointed but proud,” Flick said. “The quality we showed was unbelievable. We created enough to score more.”

Simeone was unequivocal. “In this two-legged tie, we were better,” he said. “You have to suffer in these moments. The team did what it had to do.”

Atletico advance to their first Copa del Rey final since 2013, where they will meet either Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao in Seville on April 18. Questions linger over whether talisman Griezmann, linked with a move to MLS side Orlando City, will still be at the club by then. Simeone hopes so.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are left to channel the performance into their remaining campaigns. They lead Real Madrid by four points in La Liga and face Newcastle in the Champions League last 16.