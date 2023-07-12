La Liga reigning champions, Barcelona Wednesday officially announced the signing of 18-year-old forward Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

The talented striker is set to join Barca at the start of the 2024-2025 season, committing to a contract that extends until the summer of 2031.

In their statement, Barcelona revealed that Roque's release clause has been set at a staggering 500 million euros ($551 million).

According to Spanish reports, the Catalan club will pay an initial fee of 30 million euros for the young Brazilian, with an additional 31 million euros potentially being added through performance-based add-ons.

The acquisition of Roque comes as Barcelona continue to navigate challenging financial circumstances.

The club has made strategic moves this summer, including securing the free transfers of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez.

However, Barcelona remain subject to financial restrictions imposed by La Liga, which limit their spending to only 50% of any savings or new income, based on the league's determined spending limit.

Vitor Roque, regarded as one of the most promising prospects in Brazilian football, has been in sublime form, netting an impressive six goals in his last six games.

His versatility allows him to operate in various positions across the forward line, showcasing his ability to impact games both from wider areas and through the middle.

Earlier this year, Roque played a pivotal role in Brazil's triumph at the South American Under-20 championship, finishing as the tournament's top goalscorer with six goals to his name.

His performances have earned him a spot in the Brazilian national team, making his debut in March.

While the addition of Roque bolsters Barcelona's attacking options, the Catalan giants are still on the lookout for a holding midfielder to fill the void left by former captain Sergio Busquets, who departed the club at the end of last season to join Inter Miami.

Barcelona's capture of Vitor Roque highlights the club's commitment to nurturing young talent and building for the future.

With his burgeoning potential and impressive track record, Roque's arrival adds yet another exciting dimension to the Barcelona squad.