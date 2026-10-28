Barcelona have been fined 602 euros ($672) by the Spanish Football Federation after Atletico Madrid complained that the Catalan club contacted Julian Alvarez without first notifying his employers in writing, adding a minor disciplinary penalty to a summer transfer dispute that strained relations between the La Liga rivals.

The sanction, imposed under Article 133 of the federation's disciplinary regulations, follows Atletico's allegation that Barcelona approached the Argentina international while he remained under contract with the Madrid club. Alvarez's deal runs until June 2030.

Atletico also filed a complaint with FIFA, but the governing body ruled that it had no jurisdiction over the matter, leaving the Spanish federation to handle the case.

The fine is small compared with the financial stakes of a potential transfer, but the dispute reflects the tensions surrounding Barcelona's interest in one of Atletico's most important players.

The Spanish federation's disciplinary committee found that contact had taken place before Barcelona formally notified Atletico of its interest. However, it treated the breach as a minor offence rather than a more serious infringement warranting a heavier penalty.

Barcelona are expected to appeal the decision, arguing that the issue is one of principle rather than money. The club disputes the implication that it acted improperly and does not want payment of the fine to be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing.

While the legal dispute continues, Alvarez has been working to repair his relationship with Atletico's supporters after comments expressing his desire to play for Barcelona angered sections of the home crowd.

The 26-year-old scored the only goal in Atletico's 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, earning a standing ovation from some supporters at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano after weeks of being booed.

"It was a mistake. I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I'd be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived," Alvarez said after the match.

He was referring to an interview during the 2026 World Cup in which he said he wanted to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona. The remarks fuelled speculation over his future and contributed to a transfer dispute that persisted throughout the summer window.

His goal against Deportivo followed another scoring performance in the Champions League against Stuttgart, offering a timely response to the criticism and a possible first step toward restoring the relationship with Atletico's supporters.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone welcomed the striker's apology and stressed his importance to the team's ambitions.

The victory left Atletico second in La Liga with 25 points from 10 matches, two points behind Barcelona, adding further significance to the dispute between two clubs competing near the top of the table.