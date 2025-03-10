Barcelona will step onto the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys pitch Tuesday night carrying a narrow advantage and heavy hearts as they host Benfica in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

The Catalan giants, aiming for consecutive quarterfinal appearances, must overcome not just their Portuguese challengers but also the emotional toll of a club tragedy.

Their weekend La Liga clash against Osasuna was postponed following the sudden passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

Barcelona fans leave the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys stands following the announcement of the postponement of the match against Osasuna due to first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia's death, Barcelona, Spain, March 8, 2025. (AA Photo)

The devastating loss left Barcelona in what club President Joan Laporta described as a "state of shock."

Players and staff paid tribute with a minute’s silence in Sunday’s training session, while Benfica manager Bruno Lage extended condolences following his side’s 3-0 win over Nacional.

Despite the emotional backdrop, La Blaugrana must now refocus on securing a place in the last eight.

A resilient 1-0 first-leg victory in Lisbon – achieved despite Pau Cubarsi’s early red card – has put them in the driver’s seat.

Wojciech Szczesny delivered a goalkeeping masterclass with eight crucial saves, while Raphinha’s strike proved decisive.

That result extended Barcelona’s unbeaten streak to 16 matches in all competitions, dating back to their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in December.

Xavi’s men, needing only to avoid defeat, have reason to feel confident at home.

They have won five of their last seven competitive matches in front of their supporters, including a commanding 4-0 rout of Real Sociedad.

History also favors the Blaugrana: They have never lost at home to Benfica, winning twice and drawing twice in four previous encounters, with clean sheets in the last three meetings.

Benfica, however, will not go down without a fight.

The Eagles rued missed opportunities in Lisbon, failing to capitalize on their numerical advantage after Cubarsi’s dismissal.

It was their second home defeat to Barcelona this season, having fallen 5-4 in January’s league phase thriller.

Lage’s side bounced back emphatically, dispatching Nacional 3-0 with goals from Zeki Amdouni, Orkun Kökçü and Vangelis Pavlidis.

That result extended their league-winning streak to five games, moving them level with Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga title race.

But for now, domestic ambitions take a backseat.

Benfica must defy history to overturn the deficit, having lost five of their last six Champions League knockout ties when trailing after the first leg.

Away form offers both encouragement and concern for the Portuguese giants.

They have won only two of their 13 competitive matches on Spanish soil, the most recent coming against Atletico Madrid in the 2015-16 group stage.

However, their current European road record is impressive – three straight away wins, including triumphs over Monaco and Juventus in the league phase and another against Monaco in the knockout round playoffs.

Tactical battles

Barcelona’s squad selection carries a few question marks. Andreas Christensen remains sidelined with a calf injury, joining long-term absentees Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal.

Robert Lewandowski rested for the postponed Osasuna match due to minor discomfort, is expected to lead the attack.

Gavi, having recovered from illness, could make the bench, while Ronald Araujo will replace the suspended Cubarsi in central defense.

Benfica, meanwhile, will be without Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, and Tiago Gouveia due to injuries.

Angel Di Maria, absent from the last six matchday squads, remains unavailable. Tomas Araujo is doubtful, and Alvaro Carreras is suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. January signing Bruma, who has started Benfica’s last four league games, is ineligible for the Champions League knockout phase. Lage is likely to reinstate Leandro Barreiro, Kerem Akturkoglu, Andreas Schjelderup, and Pavlidis to the starting XI after rotating his squad at the weekend.