Barcelona and Inter Milan played to a 3-3 draw Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, delivering a high-paced match that featured six goals and sets up a decisive return leg next week in Milan.

Inter took an early lead when Marcus Thuram redirected a Denzel Dumfries cross with a backheel finish in the opening seconds. Dumfries then doubled the advantage with a bicycle kick in the 21st minute.

Barcelona responded quickly, as Lamine Yamal scored in the 24th before Ferran Torres equalized in the 38th with a close-range effort following a Raphinha assist.

Inter regained the lead in the 63rd through Dumfries, who headed in a corner kick for his second goal of the match. Barcelona drew level once again two minutes later when Raphinha’s shot from distance struck the crossbar and deflected off Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer into the net.

Barcelona, under first-year coach Hansi Flick, is aiming for its first Champions League final since 2015. Inter, seeking a return to the final after finishing as runner-up in 2023, last won the title in 2010.

The winner of the tie will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the final, scheduled for May 31 in Munich.