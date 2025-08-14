The Spanish league kicks off with its top clubs arriving with contrasting ambitions.

Defending champion Barcelona aims to maintain its momentum and prove it remains the team to beat. Real Madrid is seeking a reset after a disappointing season under new coach Xabi Alonso.

Atletico Madrid hopes a retooled squad can keep pace with its rivals.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming season: Barcelona comes off one of its strongest campaigns in years, having claimed the league, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, while reaching the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2019.

In his second year at the helm, coach Hansi Flick looks to build on that success, adding English forward Marcus Rashford to a fearsome attacking trio alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Last season, Barcelona’s front line led both La Liga, scoring over 100 goals, and the Champions League in goal output, establishing one of Europe’s most potent attacks.

Leaving the team are veteran defender Inigo Martinez, who has signed with Saudi club Al-Nassr, and Ansu Fati, who went on loan to Monaco after limited playing time last season. The club also added former Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Barcelona will open its season at Mallorca on Saturday.

Madrid is coming off a disappointing season by its high standards, losing the Spanish league title to Barcelona and failing to reach the final in the Club World Cup and Champions League. It also lost all four “Clasico” matches against its Catalan rival.

That led to a coaching change, with Carlo Ancelotti leaving to manage Brazil and former player Alonso taking over as widely expected.

The coach couldn’t do much to help Madrid at the Club World Cup, with the team losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

The attack will again be led by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, but the defense, which struggled last season due to a series of injuries, was strengthened by the signings of young Spain central defender Dean Huijsen and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joins English countryman Jude Bellingham.

Luka Modric left to join AC Milan after more than a decade with the Spanish club. Lucas Vazquez also departed, and questions remain over whether Rodrygo will return.

Madrid’s first match is at home against Osasuna on Aug. 19.

Atletico Madrid had high expectations last season but failed to challenge for the league title, finishing behind Barcelona and Madrid, and were again eliminated by the city rival in the Champions League.

Coach Diego Simeone reshaped the squad in the offseason, with the departures of Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Axel Witsel, Rodrigo Riquelme and Cesar Azpilicueta. Arrivals include Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Giacomo Raspadori, Matteo Ruggeri, Marc Pubill and David Hancko.

The team will still be led up front by Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez.

Atletico kicks off at Espanyol on Sunday.

Other teams that made strong runs last season and will try to stay near the top include Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal and Real Betis. Levante, Elche and Oviedo were promoted this season, replacing relegated Leganes, Las Palmas and Valladolid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the teams not at full strength to start the season. The Catalan club begins without veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is recovering from lower back surgery.

Ter Stegen had a dispute with the club over his recovery timeline and was provisionally stripped of his captaincy for refusing to sign a medical report about the injury, but he and the club eventually reached an agreement restoring his role as captain.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski is also not expected to play early in the season because of a muscle issue.

Madrid will be without Bellingham for the first few rounds after surgery to address a recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder.

Real Betis playmaker Isco is expected to miss the first few months after fracturing his leg in a friendly against Malaga.