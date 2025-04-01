Barcelona eye a Copa del Rey final spot as they travel to the Metropolitano for a decisive semifinal second leg against a struggling Atletico Madrid.

The first leg left fans breathless in a wild 4-4 draw, setting up a high-stakes rematch.

With Real Madrid or Real Sociedad waiting in the final, Barcelona aim to keep their treble hopes alive, while Atletico fight to salvage their season.

Barcelona’s dominance

The Blaugrana are riding a wave of momentum.

Since their 2-1 league loss to Atletico in December, Hansi Flick’s side has been unstoppable, stringing together a staggering 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions (W17, D3).

They sit atop La Liga, are Champions League quarterfinalists, and now stand on the brink of their first Copa del Rey final since 2020-21.

Barcelona returned from the international break with authority, dismantling Osasuna 3-0 before overpowering Girona 4-1.

Robert Lewandowski’s brace, Ferran Torres’ precision, and an own goal from Ladislav Krejci reinforced their attacking firepower.

Sunday’s rout also saw them set a new milestone – 139 goals in 45 competitive matches this season, the highest tally in La Liga.

Their away record at the Metropolitano offers further confidence.

Since their last defeat there in October 2021, Barcelona have claimed victory in their past three visits.

Moreover, their track record in Copa del Rey semifinals is formidable, having advanced in eight of their last nine appearances.

Their sole failure came in 2022-23 against Real Madrid, a painful 5-1 aggregate loss.

Atletico’s downward spiral

While Barcelona surge forward, Atletico Madrid are on the ropes.

Diego Simeone’s squad has suffered a nightmare stretch, watching their Champions League ambitions collapse and their La Liga title hopes fade.

Their recent struggles began with back-to-back 2-1 defeats against Real Madrid and Getafe.

A valiant 1-0 second-leg win over Los Blancos in Europe was not enough, as they bowed out via penalties.

Domestically, they squandered a two-goal lead against Barcelona in a 4-2 loss, then stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Espanyol, extending their winless league run to three matches.

Atleti now sit nine points off the La Liga summit with nine games to play.

The Copa del Rey represents their last realistic shot at silverware, but history is against them.

They have failed to progress from their last three semifinal appearances in the competition.

Team news, tactical battles

Barcelona will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado, while Andreas Christensen faces a late fitness test.

Dani Olmo, ruled out for three weeks with an adductor injury, joins the absentee list.

Defender Pau Cubarsi, sidelined for the past two matches, could return to replace Ronald Araujo.

In midfield, Frenkie de Jong is likely to start after featuring as a substitute against Girona.

Raphinha, rested over the weekend, is expected to return to the lineup.

Atletico face their own setbacks.

Captain Koke is racing to recover from a muscle injury that has sidelined him for eight matches.

Robin Le Normand, forced off against Espanyol with a head injury, may only make the bench.

Angel Correa remains suspended for using foul language toward a referee.

However, Jose Maria Gimenez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Julian Alvarez are set to return to the starting XI after their international duties.

Simeone could turn to Reinildo Mandava to counter the explosive threat of Lamine Yamal, a key player in Barcelona’s attack.