Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo will join Juventus at the end of the season in a transfer worth 72 million euros ($81 million), plus a further 10 million euros in variables, the Spanish club announced Monday.
Juventus' Miralem Pjanic is expected to go the other way in a separate deal, allowing both clubs to boost their profit figures ahead of the end of the financial year on June 30.
Arthur and Pjanic will remain with their current teams until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, which will include the reformed Champions League knock-out stage in August.
Arthur, 23, joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018 and has made 72 appearances in all competitions.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.