Barcelona travel to St James’ Park on Thursday night to face Newcastle United in a tantalizing opener of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase, a clash that revives a rare but storied European fixture dating back to 2003.

Back then, goals from Patrick Kluivert and Thiago Motta secured a 2-0 away win for the Catalans, and nearly 22 years later, history meets a fresh narrative as both sides aim to make a statement on Europe’s biggest stage.

Magpies ride high

The Magpies arrive on the back of a narrow 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, a result highlighted by the debut heroics of summer signing Nick Woltemade.

The 6ft 6in German striker, who bagged 17 Bundesliga goals last season for Stuttgart, rose above the Wolves' defense to head home the decisive goal, ending Newcastle’s three-game winless run.

Head coach Eddie Howe praised the performance, noting the victory provides a timely morale boost ahead of their second Champions League campaign in three seasons.

Newcastle’s European record is a mixed bag.

Eliminated in the group stage in 2023-24 against PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan, the Magpies face another challenging league phase this season, drawn alongside Barcelona, Benfica, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, and PSG.

Despite recent struggles in Europe – winning only one of their last eight fixtures – they boast an impressive home record, losing just three of their last 31 European matches at St James’ Park and claiming four wins in six games against Spanish opposition.

Flying Catalans

Barcelona, fresh off a 6-0 demolition of Valencia in La Liga, carry momentum into England.

Under Hansi Flick, the Catalans claimed their second La Liga title in three seasons in 2024-25, with Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez all netting braces in the Valencia rout.

Currently second behind Real Madrid, Barcelona aim to assert dominance domestically and end their 11-year Champions League drought, having fallen in last season’s semifinals to Inter in a chaotic 7-6 aggregate tie.

The 2025-26 campaign marks Barcelona’s 30th Champions League season, a record they share with Real Madrid.

Last year, they topped the league phase scoring charts with 28 goals, finishing second in the 36-team table with 19 points.

Historically, Barca have lost just two of their last 17 group stage/league phase matches against English sides, though they did suffer a 2-1 defeat to Monaco on matchday one last season.

Squad news and tactical outlook

Newcastle will be without summer signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey as they continue recovery from knee and ankle injuries.

Anthony Gordon is eligible after serving a domestic suspension, potentially replacing Harvey Barnes on the left, while Anthony Elanga vies with Jacob Murphy for the opposite flank.

Howe must decide whether to retain the Schar-Burn centre-back pairing or rotate in Sven Botman or Malick Thiaw, with Lewis Hall pressing Tino Livramento for left-back duties.

Barcelona face fitness concerns of their own.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal (groin), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) remain sidelined for La Blaugrana.

Lewandowski and Raphinha, both substitutes last time out, are expected to start, while Marcus Rashford is also in contention for the attack.

Depending on De Jong’s availability, Marc Casado may partner Pedri in central midfield.