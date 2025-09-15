Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez each scored twice as Barcelona routed Valencia 6-0 on Sunday in La Liga, a dominant display played in unusual surroundings because of delays at their iconic home.

With the rebuilt Spotify Camp Nou still awaiting clearance to reopen, the defending champions staged their first home game of the season at the 6,000-seat Johan Cruyff Stadium, beside their training ground west of the city. The modest setting contrasted sharply with the high-level performance as Barca climbed to second place, two points behind perfect leaders Real Madrid after their win at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The victory came without teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, sidelined with a groin injury. Coach Hansi Flick voiced frustration afterward, blaming Spain’s national team for aggravating the issue by fielding the 17-year-old in both of last week’s World Cup qualifiers.

Barcelona’s display, especially in the second half, helped overshadow Yamal’s absence and their disappointing draw at Rayo Vallecano in their previous La Liga outing.

“The result shows we took advantage of the chances we had,” Lopez said.

“The message is the same as last year, to play with intensity and humility. I think we’re on a good path and we have to continue like this.”

Flick handed Roony Bardghji his debut on the right flank in Yamal’s place after his summer arrival from Copenhagen.

Barcelona dominated Valencia in the first half without creating many clear-cut chances.

Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford fired narrowly wide and over, respectively, as Flick’s side hemmed in the visitors.

Lopez, linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer, stayed at Barca and proved his worth against Los Che. Barca took the lead in the 29th minute when Torres flicked a pass into the midfielder’s path.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring during the La Liga match against Valencia at Johan Cruyff Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Lopez burst into the box and fired across Julen Agirrezabala and into the net.

Carlos Corberan’s Valencia, sitting 15th, failed to muster a shot in the first half to Barca’s 11, playing conservatively after a 7-1 thrashing by the Blaugrana in January.

Flick brought on Raphinha for the quiet Bardghji at halftime and soon had the goals he wanted.

Rashford, on his brightest outing since joining on loan from Manchester United, whipped in a dangerous cross that Raphinha slid home at the far post. It was Rashford’s first direct goal contribution since arriving at the club.

Three minutes later, Lopez blasted in a long-range strike that Agirrezabala might have handled better.

Turning the screw

Raphinha then smashed in Barca’s fourth at the near post as the Catalans ran riot.

Flick rotated with Thursday’s Champions League opener in mind, bringing on Lewandowski and Dani Olmo.

The 37-year-old striker grabbed his first goal of the season with a lethal finish after Olmo played him in behind the defense.

Flick was also able to bring on midfielder Marc Bernal after a nine-month absence with a severe knee injury.

The 18-year-old holding midfielder created Barca’s sixth goal, setting up Lewandowski to dink over the helpless Agirrezabala and round off the emphatic rout.

“It seems like they’ve got the measure of us,” Valencia defender José Gayà said.

“We weren’t capable of diminishing their strengths once again. It was a big scoreline again.

“We tried to stop them with our game plan, but the second goal did us a lot of damage. We couldn’t stop it, and then came the third.”