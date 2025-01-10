Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to rekindle their fierce rivalry in a high-stakes El Clasico showdown for the Spanish Super Cup title on Sunday at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Having triumphed in the 2023 edition with a commanding 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, Barcelona enter this year’s final seeking redemption for their crushing 4-1 defeat in 2024.

In their earlier victory, goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri secured a memorable title in the post-Messi era.

However, last year’s loss was marked by a Vinicius Jr. hat trick and a Rodrygo strike, leaving Barcelona with a bitter taste and a renewed hunger to reclaim the crown.

Barcelona earned their spot in the final by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the semifinals, with Gavi and Lamine Yamal finding the net.

This year’s Super Cup is not just a title on the line but an opportunity for the Blaugranas to reassert dominance and break the recent deadlock in Super Cup victories between the two giants since its relocation to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona’s tactical edge

With Dani Olmo and Pau Victor now registered and potentially available for the final, Barcelona’s attacking options have received a significant boost.

Olmo’s creative presence and Victor’s versatility could be crucial as the team faces a Real Madrid side finding their rhythm in attack.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski remains a key figure, having scored in Barcelona’s last El Clasico victory in October – a resounding 4-0 win where he netted twice.

Defensively, Barcelona’s form has been shaky, and this final provides a litmus test for their backline against a Real Madrid attack bolstered by Jude Bellingham’s red-hot form.

Barcelona’s success will depend on their ability to neutralize Madrid’s forwards while capitalizing on their own attacking firepower.

Real Madrid’s threat

Los Blancos enter the final aiming for their third trophy of the season, having already secured the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

The stakes are particularly high for Madrid, as a win would further solidify Kylian Mbappe’s emerging era as their new number nine.

Jude Bellingham, who has scored eight goals in his last 10 games, will be another pivotal figure for Los Blancos.

Madrid’s path to the final saw them dominate Mallorca 3-0, with Bellingham’s clinical finish leading the charge, followed by an own goal and a late strike from Rodrygo.

However, concerns linger over Aurelien Tchouameni’s availability after he was withdrawn due to a knock in the semifinal.