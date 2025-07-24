Barcelona have pulled out of their upcoming preseason clash against Vissel Kobe in Japan, citing “serious contractual breaches” by the event promoter, the club announced Wednesday.

The La Liga champions were set to face Vissel Kobe on Sunday, with two additional friendlies planned in South Korea against FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on Aug. 4. However, those fixtures are also in doubt as complications with the tour persist.

“Barcelona announces that it has been obliged to suspend its participation in the game scheduled for next Sunday in Japan due to serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter,” the club said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, the club will consider readjusting the leg of the summer tour in South Korea,” it said, “if certain conditions are met by the promoter.

“If these conditions are met, then the club will travel to South Korea in the coming days. Barcelona regrets this incident and the impact it will have on the many, many Barça fans in Japan.”

In a statement on Thursday, Vissel Kobe apologized to fans.

“We sincerely apologize for any concern this may cause to the many fans and related parties who were looking forward to this match,” the J1 League club said.

“Our club is working in collaboration with relevant parties to gather necessary information and take appropriate measures.”

Barcelona did not identify the promoter in its statement, but when the tour was first announced, it had named the YASUDA Group.

Reuters has contacted YASUDA for comment.

The promoter for the matches in South Korea, D-Drive, said Thursday it remains committed to salvaging the rest of the tour.

“To our fans in Korea: Please rest assured – D-Drive remains fully committed to making the rest of the tour a success. We will continue to do our utmost to deliver unforgettable matches,” D-Drive CEO Seul Ham said in a statement.