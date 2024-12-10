Barcelona head to the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday for a pivotal Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Both clubs, tied on 12 points from five matches, are eyeing a spot in the last 16.

For Barcelona, this fixture isn’t just a battle for progression; it’s a chance to assert dominance in Europe after a mixed domestic run.

Flick's dilemma

Under manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona have been a force in Europe this season, consistently brushing aside opponents.

A commanding 3-0 victory over Brest in their last Champions League outing kept them firmly in the top eight.

Yet, inconsistency has plagued their domestic campaign.

A frustrating 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Saturday marked another stumble, allowing Atletico and Real Madrid to close the gap at the La Liga summit.

Adding to their woes, a surprising defeat to Las Palmas underscored their struggles to maintain momentum.

Despite this, Barcelona thrive on the road.

Flick's men have netted an astonishing 37 goals in 13 away matches, with six of those victories decided by three or more goals.

Now, the Catalans are poised to win five consecutive Champions League games for the first time in four years.

With their attacking trio – Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski – leading the charge, Barcelona has scored at least three goals in each of their last four UCL victories.

Dortmund’s defenses tested

Dortmund, meanwhile, come into this game in shaky form.

After a convincing 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on matchday five, their domestic results have faltered.

Back-to-back Bundesliga draws against Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach have left them sixth in the table, 12 points adrift of the Bavarians.

The draw with Bayern ended their perfect home record, but the Westfalenstadion remains a fortress under manager Nuri Şahın, with eight wins in nine matches this season.

In the Champions League, Dortmund’s attack has been electric, scoring 16 goals in five games.

Şahın’s men have a chance to secure their best group-stage performance since their title-winning 1997 campaign.

However, history isn’t on their side.

Dortmund have never beaten Barcelona in four previous meetings, and Spanish opposition has proven troublesome, highlighted by a 5-2 drubbing from Real Madrid earlier this season.

Injury woes

La Blaugrana enter the match with a cleaner bill of health compared to their hosts.

While Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, and Marc Bernal remain sidelined, Ronald Araujo is in contention after five months out and Ferran Torres, fresh off scoring in back-to-back games, bolsters their options off the bench.

Inaki Pena will continue to deputize in goal after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season-ending injury.

Dortmund faces a more challenging situation.

Niklas Sule’s ankle knock and Maximilian Beier’s recent injury further weaken a backline already stretched thin.

Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi are racing to be fit, leaving Sahin with tough decisions.

Gio Reyna’s limited minutes post-recovery add to the uncertainty.

Firepower battle

With both sides boasting potent attacks, fans can expect fireworks.

Barcelona’s Lewandowski, who reached 100 Champions League goals against Brest, leads the line with precision, flanked by Yamal’s flair and Raphinha’s dynamism.

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s goal-hungry forwards aim to exploit Barcelona’s defensive reshuffle.