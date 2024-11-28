Barcelona are reportedly planning a fresh attempt to sign Nico Williams next summer, as they continue their pursuit of the Athletic Bilbao forward to strengthen their attack.

Despite being linked with a move during the recent transfer window, Williams, who has a 55 million ($58 million) release clause, opted to stay with Athletic to help the Basque club in their European campaign.

Although Williams has struggled for form this season, registering just two goals and three assists in 16 appearances, he remains one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are still keen on bringing him to Camp Nou in 2025, with club president Joan Laporta and other key figures believing they need another game-changing player to elevate their attack.

However, Barcelona's pursuit hinges on Williams signaling his desire to leave Athletic.

The club will reportedly not make an official move until they are certain of his intention to depart San Mames.

"I’m not thinking about that right now," Williams told El Mundo recently when questioned about his future. "I’m happy here, Bilbao is my home, and the fans are happy that I’m staying. My focus is on taking Athletic to the top, both in Spain and Europe."

Despite his form this season, top Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old, with a move to England being a strong possibility.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been in strong attacking form this season with Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha making up their preferred front three.

Yamal has contributed six goals and eight assists in 16 matches, Raphinha has 13 goals and 10 assists in 19 appearances, and Lewandowski has netted 22 goals with two assists in 19 matches.

Yet, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati both likely to depart next year and a lack of depth in attack, Barcelona’s interest in Williams is understandable.

The winger, who is valued at 70 million euros, is comfortable playing on either wing, providing versatility for the Catalan side.

With a busy season ahead, Barcelona could offer plenty of opportunities for Williams should he join next summer.