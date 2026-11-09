Fermin Lopez scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1 at Atletico Madrid Sunday, maintaining a three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Barca's win takes them clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who ⁠moved to 30 points with a 3-0 ⁠win at lowly Valencia Saturday and five ahead of Atletico in third after 12 games.

The hosts imposed a tempo that Barcelona struggled to counteract before the ​break. In the second half, the Catalans had a firm grip ​and ⁠the momentum, as coach Hansi Flick's typically aggressive side showed they could exert control too.

Atletico began much stronger, though, piercing Barca's high defensive line with ease. Both sides hit the bar in the opening eight minutes, but it was the home team who deservedly opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

Julian Alvarez had already passed up a golden opportunity, but provided the cross for Giuliano Simeone to bundle the ball into the net from close range.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone had every reason to be pleased with his side's performance when he asked for calm in the 28th minute. The only disappointment was that their smart attacking play had not yielded ⁠another ⁠goal.

"Of course we wish Julian was as clinical as he normally is, but we're going to wait for Julian (to get back to his best) because he's a great player," Simeone told reporters.

"In order to get where we want to go, we need a great Julian. And if not, we won't get there."

As the half went on, Barca gradually found ways to hurt Atletico, primarily through Lamine Yamal and Pedri.

The latter's driving run led to Fermin sweeping a loose ball into the corner for the equalizer in the 45th minute.

Barcelona ⁠dominated proceedings after the break and Atletico's forays into the opposition half became rare.

"We were too far from the opponent, so it was not easy to get pressure on the ball," Flick said of Barcelona's first-half display.

"This ​was what we did better in the second half. The first was not so perfect, but ​the second was good and I think we deserved the win."

When Lamine finally conjured a clear chance with an incisive pass, Fermin provided a clinical finish in the ⁠66th.

On the ‌touchline, Simeone ‌desperately pleaded with his side to mount a final onslaught with ⁠10 minutes remaining, but Barca choked the life out of ‌the game with slick possession.

Elsewhere, late goals from Real Betis' Rodrigo Riquelme and Marc Bartra maintained their side's grip ​on fourth spot following a 2-0 ⁠win at Elche, who go into the international break in the ⁠relegation zone as a result.

Real Sociedad lie four points behind Betis in fifth after Orri ⁠Oskarsson's second-half goal gave his ​side a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

Villarreal beat visitors Getafe 2-0 and Levante held out for a 0-0 draw at Celta Vigo.