Barcelona have made their move for Karim Adeyemi, submitting an official offer to Borussia Dortmund for the Germany international as the Catalan giants look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona has formally approached Dortmund for the 24-year-old winger, although the financial details of the proposal have not been disclosed.

Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, with Barcelona awaiting Dortmund's response.

The move comes after months of uncertainty surrounding Adeyemi's future. While his contract runs through June 2027, talks over an extension have stalled, making a summer transfer increasingly likely.

According to multiple reports, including Marca, Adeyemi has already agreed to personal terms with Barcelona and has made it clear that the Spanish champions are the only club he is willing to join during this transfer window. Dortmund is reportedly seeking around 50 million euros ($57 million) to approve a deal.

Adeyemi joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2022 as one of Germany's brightest attacking prospects. Although he has produced flashes of brilliance with his explosive speed and direct style, he has struggled to establish himself as an undisputed starter.

Under coach Niko Kovac during the 2025-26 campaign, Adeyemi featured in 28 Bundesliga matches, making 15 starts and averaging just over 42 minutes per appearance. He finished the league season with seven goals and four assists while adding three goals and two assists in the UEFA Champions League, ending the campaign with roughly 10 goals and six assists across all competitions.

Despite those numbers, his role remained inconsistent, and Dortmund increasingly relied on him as a rotational option rather than a regular starter.

His uncertain standing at the club has been mirrored by difficult contract negotiations.

German newspaper Bild previously reported that extension talks were close to collapsing because of significant differences between the two sides. Adeyemi, now represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, reportedly sought a substantial salary increase from his estimated annual earnings of €6.5 million, along with an exit clause in any new agreement.

Dortmund has shown little willingness to meet those demands, particularly given the winger's inconsistent performances and injury setbacks over the past several seasons. Ruhr Nachrichten also reported growing frustration among club executives as negotiations failed to make progress.

Adeyemi, however, has publicly rejected much of the speculation.

Speaking to WAZ in June, the Germany international insisted reports surrounding the negotiations had been exaggerated.

"I generally don't follow the media much," Adeyemi said. "However, I am constantly sent news or statements talking about deadlocks in talks or negotiations, for example alleged salary demands that are unfortunately not reported accurately."

He also reiterated his affection for Dortmund while acknowledging that clarity from the club would ultimately determine his future.

"I have expressed my commitment to Borussia Dortmund many times and have always emphasized what I appreciate about this club and how passionately I am attached to it," he said.

"The most important thing for me is to get a clear signal from the club, regardless of which direction the final decision will take. If I am clearly told what the plans are, I will always accept them. Life goes on, my career is still very long and I have a lot more to do."

That clear direction may now come in the form of a transfer.

With only two years remaining on his contract, Dortmund faces increasing pressure to decide whether to cash in this summer or risk seeing Adeyemi's market value decline as his deal approaches its final year.

Barcelona believes the winger is an ideal fit for coach Hansi Flick's high-intensity system. Flick previously worked with Adeyemi in the German national team setup and values his pace, versatility and pressing ability.

Capable of playing on either wing or through the middle, Adeyemi would add another dynamic option alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Barcelona's other attacking talents.

The pursuit also reflects Barcelona's continued focus on recruiting young players with significant upside while balancing financial restrictions under La Liga's salary regulations.