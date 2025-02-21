Barcelona will renew hostilities with Benfica in the Champions League last 16 after Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, paired the Spanish giants with the Portuguese side.

The five-time winners, who finished second in the new-look league phase, will travel to Lisbon for the first leg on March 4 or 5 before hosting the return fixture at Montjuïc on March 11 or 12.

The matchup rekindles memories of their chaotic league phase meeting in January, where Barcelona staged a stunning 5-4 comeback in Lisbon.

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates his side's fifth goal during a Champions League opening phase match against Benfica at the Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo)

Hansi Flick’s squad will hope to replicate that resilience as they seek a deep run in Europe’s elite competition.

Should they progress, the Blaugrana will face either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarterfinals.

Madrid derby looms

Elsewhere, defending champions Real Madrid will face crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in a high-stakes derby.

Los Blancos, chasing a record-extending 16th title, dispatched Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the playoffs, with Kylian Mbappe’s hat trick sealing their passage.

Madrid and Atleti last met in the Champions League final in 2014 and 2016, both won by Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were drawn against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in another blockbuster tie.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, who dethroned Bayern as German champions last season, will be eager to make a statement against the six-time European champions.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, battling an injury crisis, must navigate a tricky encounter with PSV Eindhoven, while Liverpool travel to Paris Saint-Germain after the French champions obliterated Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot faces a tight schedule, with the League Cup final against Newcastle just days after the second leg.

Other last-16 fixtures include Borussia Dortmund versus Lille, Feyenoord against 2023 runners-up Inter Milan, and Aston Villa’s return to the knockout stage for the first time since 1983 against Club Brugge.

Champions League last 16 draw:

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal

Benfica vs. Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan

Road to Wembley:

The quarterfinal draw sets up potential heavyweight clashes, with Barcelona or Benfica meeting the winners of Dortmund vs. Lille.

Real Madrid or Atleti could face Arsenal or PSV in another enticing tie.

The semifinals will be played on April 29-30 and May 6-7, leading up to the final on May 31 at Wembley Stadium.

Barcelona, still in search of their first Champions League triumph since 2015, will hope their attacking firepower and Flick’s tactical acumen can propel them toward another European crown.