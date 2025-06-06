Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha has been named La Liga’s Player of the Season for 2024-25 after a breakthrough campaign that propelled the Catalan giants to their first league title in three years.

The No. 11 was a force of nature for manager Hansi Flick’s side, delivering 18 goals and 11 assists in 36 matches, solidifying his status as one of Europe’s most lethal attackers.

Raphinha’s rise this season was nothing short of spectacular.

After scoring just seven goals in his debut 2022-23 season and six the following year, he tripled his goal tally under Flick’s dynamic system.

His ability to both finish clinically and create chances made him indispensable, ranking second in La Liga assists behind only Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who tallied 15.

The award caps off a triumphant year for Barcelona, with Flick also honored as Coach of the Year for his tactical overhaul that ended Real Madrid’s recent domestic dominance.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal claimed the Under-23 Player of the Season, reflecting a promising new generation emerging alongside veterans like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha’s competition was fierce.

Barcelona teammates Pedri and Lewandowski, along with Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham, plus Real Betis’ Isco and Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet, all made strong cases for the top individual honor.

But Raphinha’s consistent impact, versatility, and flair ultimately set him apart.

Since Flick took charge in summer 2024, Raphinha has flourished in a high-press, quick-transition attack that maximizes his blistering pace and deft dribbling.

Operating primarily as a right winger in a 4-3-3, he terrorized defenses with one-on-one runs and precise deliveries, combining seamlessly with Yamal and Lewandowski.

His newfound confidence and sharper finishing have transformed him into a complete attacker.

Born Raphael Dias Belloli in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Raphinha’s journey to the top has been a steady climb through Sporting CP, Rennes, and Leeds United before joining Barcelona in 2022 for 58 million ($66 million).

Now 28, he is in his prime, blending technical brilliance with relentless work ethic, earning adoration from Camp Nou faithful.

This season’s accolades not only spotlight Raphinha’s individual brilliance but also symbolize Barcelona’s revival after years of financial struggles and near misses.