Barcelona face a high-stakes Champions League test away to Slavia Prague on Wednesday, knowing another slip could derail their push for a top-eight finish.

Barcelona arrive in the Czech capital with little margin for error.

Sitting 15th in the Champions League league phase, Hansi Flick’s side trail eighth-placed Atletico Madrid by just two points, a gap that keeps qualification firmly within reach but leaves no room for complacency.

Slavia Prague, by contrast, are rooted near the bottom in 33rd place, yet desperation and home pride make them dangerous opponents.

Slavia’s European campaign has unravelled quickly. Jindrich Trpisovsky’s team are winless after six matches, collecting just three points from three draws and three defeats, scoring only twice along the way.

Their most recent outing was a sobering 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on December 9, a result that underlined their struggles at this level. Matters are further complicated by the fact that the Czech champions have not played a competitive match in over a month, their domestic season pausing after a thrilling 4-3 win over Jablonec on Dec. 13. A run of friendlies against Basel, Karlsruher and Brann has offered rhythm, but hardly ideal preparation for a fixture of this magnitude.

History also leans heavily against the hosts. Slavia have won just two of their 16 European meetings with Spanish clubs and were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona when the sides last met in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. Still, with qualification hopes fading and four points separating them from the playoff places, victory is non-negotiable.

Barcelona’s situation is more promising but far from comfortable.

Three wins, one draw and two defeats have left them on 10 points, and back-to-back victories, including a final league-stage match against Copenhagen on Jan. 28, could propel them into the top eight.

Yet confidence took a dent at the weekend when they suffered a shock 2-1 La Liga defeat to Real Sociedad, a result that trimmed their lead over Real Madrid to a single point.

The Catalans boast an imposing record against Czech opposition, unbeaten in eight matches and winners of seven, but their away form in Europe remains a concern.

Flick’s side have managed just one win in their last five Champions League away games, losing three, and recurring defensive lapses threaten to undermine their attacking firepower.

Team news offers contrasting pictures.

Slavia have no fresh injury or suspension worries, with only long-term absentees Matous Srb and Dominik Javorcek sidelined.

Mojmir Chytil, who has eight goals in 22 appearances this season, is set to lead the line, while Lukas Provod, five goals and 10 assists in 26 games, remains the heartbeat of the side.

Tomas Chory, the club’s nine-goal striker, may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Barcelona, however, are stretched.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, while Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Raphinha faces a late fitness test after missing the Real Sociedad defeat with a thigh issue.

If cleared, he could feature centrally, with Marcus Rashford an option on the left.

Fermin Lopez is pushing for a start in attack, and Ferran Torres is expected to be preferred to Robert Lewandowski at centre-forward.