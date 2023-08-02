Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, Tuesday dropped a bombshell during his post-match interview, confirming that Ousmane Dembele, the dynamic French winger, is on the verge of bidding farewell to the Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old starlet, who has been a key figure for the Spanish giants, received an irresistible offer from Paris Saint-Germain, leaving fans and football enthusiasts in awe.

As the final whistle blew, signaling Barcelona's triumphant 1-0 victory over AC Milan at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium, all eyes were on the player's conspicuous absence from the starting lineup.

While Dembele had previously made headlines with his decisive goal against Real Madrid in Dallas, his omission from the team today was no mere coincidence.

In a candid interview with Spanish television, Hernandez, the mastermind behind Barcelona's tactical prowess, revealed the heart-wrenching news.

"I will be very clear," he began, the gravity of the situation weighing heavy on his shoulders. "He has asked us to let him go. He was direct and forthright about having received an enticing proposal from Paris Saint-Germain. As much as it pains me, there is nothing we can do about it. It's a personal decision he has made."

Hernandez's disappointment was palpable as he discussed the player's desire to seek greener pastures: "We have nurtured him, cared for him, and worked tirelessly to ensure his happiness and development here. We believed he would continue to be a game-changer for us, but he has chosen a different path."

Indeed, Dembele's journey at Barcelona has been nothing short of mesmerizing since his arrival in 2017.

The winger's lightning-fast pace, dazzling footwork, and deadly precision have earned him a place in the hearts of Barca faithful.

However, with just one year left on his contract with the La Liga giants, the transfer tides are shifting, and the footballing world awaits the official announcement of his move to the French capital.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's victory over AC Milan did provide a silver lining to an otherwise bittersweet day.

The match was brought to life in the 55th minute through a moment of sheer brilliance from the young prodigy, Ansu Fati. A lightning-fast counter-attack initiated by the teenage left-back, Alejandro Balde, set the stage for Fati's artistry.

As the ball found its way to Fati's feet just inside the Milan area, time seemed to stand still.

With a deft touch, he glided past defenders, weaving a mesmerizing path toward the goal.

And then, with a burst of finesse, he unleashed a curling missile that seemed destined for the heavens.

The net bulged, the crowd erupted, and Barcelona sealed the deal with a goal that transcended the boundaries of mere sport.