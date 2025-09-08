Istanbul Başakşehir announced on Monday that head coach Çağdaş Atan and the club have mutually agreed to part ways, ending a two-year tenure that saw the Süper Lig side maintain its European ambitions.

The statement was shared via the club’s official account on X, the U.S.-based social media platform.

Official statement

Başakşehir expressed gratitude for Atan’s contributions, noting: “Our club has decided to part ways with our head coach, Çağdaş Atan, by mutual agreement. We thank him for his dedication and professionalism over the past two seasons, during which he led our team to consecutive European qualifications. We wish him success in the next chapter of his career.”

Appointed at the start of the 2023-2024 season, 45-year-old Atan guided Başakşehir to European competition spots in both campaigns.

His approach emphasized tactical discipline, defensive solidity, and structured play, ensuring the club remained a competitive force in Turkish football.

Under him, Başakşehir sustained their reputation as regular UEFA participants, continuing the legacy of success established by the club in recent years.

A former defender for Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, Atan also represented the Turkish national team before transitioning to coaching.

Prior to Başakşehir, he managed Alanyaspor, earning recognition for his progressive football philosophy. His experience as a player and coach brought strategic depth to Başakşehir, helping the team navigate domestic and European competitions.

Context of departure

Although described as a mutual decision, Atan’s exit comes amid a rocky start to the 2025-2026 Süper Lig season, with Başakşehir struggling to reproduce the form that secured European football in previous years.

The timing, during the international break, allows the club to reorganize and consider a new managerial appointment ahead of upcoming fixtures.

No interim or permanent replacement has been announced, but speculation on social media suggests Başakşehir may seek an experienced coach to stabilize the squad.

Since its historic 2019-2020 league title, Başakşehir have been a consistent contender in the Süper Lig.

Atan’s tenure reinforced the club’s domestic competitiveness and European presence, maintaining its role as one of Türkiye’s leading football sides.