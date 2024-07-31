Turkish side Başakşehir will be on the road on Thursday against San Marino's La Fiorita in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, marking their 52nd match on the continental stage.

In their 51 previous European fixtures, Başakşehir bagged 18 wins, 12 draws and suffered 21 losses.

The Istanbul-based side has netted 73 goals but conceded 76.

This match will be the second European test under coach Çağdaş Atan.

In their first encounter under Atan, Başakşehir thrashed La Fiorita 6-1, showcasing a strong start to their European campaign.

Başakşehir will also play their 26th away match in European competitions against La Fiorita.

So far, the team has recorded seven wins, five draws, and 13 losses on the road, scoring 32 goals and conceding 47 in these away games.

Edin Visca, now with Trabzonspor, remains the club's top scorer in European cups with 14 goals.

Stefano Okaka and Danijel Aleksic are tied as the second-highest scorers with six goals each.

İrfan Can Kahveci has scored five goals, while Berkay Özcan has four.

Deniz Türüç, Enzo Crivelli, Eljero Elia, Emre Belözoğlu, Serdar Gürler, and Youssouf Ndayishimiye each have three goals.

Joao Figueiredo and Marcio Mossoro have two goals each.

Other players who have contributed to Başakşehir's European tally include Krzysztof Piatek, Davidson, Olivier Kemen, Adnan Januzaj, Bertrand Traore, Hasan Ali Kaldırım, Münir Chouiar, Ahmed Touba, Patryk Szysz, Demba Ba, Martin Skrtel, Emmanuel Adebayor, Stefano Napoleoni, Kerim Frei, Mehmet Topal, and Doka Madureira.

Başakşehir's European journey began in the 2015-2016 season, where they were eliminated by AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

The following season, they progressed to the next round of the UEFA Europa League for the first time by drawing with Rijeka.

In the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League, Başakşehir's 2-0 win at home against Club Brugge secured their first European victory.

They achieved a significant milestone by reaching the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League in the 2019-2020 season and advancing to the last 16 after defeating Sporting Lisbon.

Başakşehir's 2020-2021 Champions League campaign saw them score their first goal and secure their first win in the group stage with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

İrfan Can Kahveci also made history by scoring a hat trick against Leipzig.

In the 2022-2023 UEFA Conference League, Başakşehir advanced to the last 16 after a 1-1 draw with Maccabi Netanya but was eliminated by Gent.

Their biggest European win came this season with a resounding 6-1 victory over La Fiorita, setting a strong foundation for their upcoming fixtures.