Turkish Süper Lig champions Başakşehir’s Europe campaign came to a bitter end on Wednesday as Copenhagen reached the quarterfinals after overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Istanbul to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Two goals from towering forward Jonas Wind and another by winger Rasmus Falk gave Copenhagen victory against Başakşehir as Europa League resumed following a five-month break forced by the COVID-19 pandemic

Wind powered an unstoppable fourth-minute header past Başakşehir goalkeeper Mert Günok thanks to an inch-perfect cross by right back Guillermo Varela and then converted a 53rd-minute penalty after Mehmet Topal handled the ball in the area.

Falk put the icing on the cake for Copenhagen with a superb individual effort in the 62nd, beating Günok with a fine shot from the edge of the penalty area after a darting run through the middle.

Başakşehir managed to put on a possessive game for most of the match but coach Okan Buruk’s men failed to turn possessions into chances, as the Istanbul side only had a single shot on goal when the final whistle blew.

After the match, Buruk said Copenhagen deserved the win, praising the Danish side for managing to play as a team and outplay his team.

"I'm sorry for the result. We couldn't play our game and I take responsibility for that," Buruk told reporters.

It was still a remarkable run for the Turkish champions, as it was the first time Başakşehir managed to go this far in a European competition. Başakşehir was also the last Turkish team competing in European tournaments.

The match marked a similar first for Copenhagen as well, as the victory meant the first time the Danish club reached the quarterfinals of a European competition.

In Thursday’s other games, Shakhtar Donetsk thumped German side Wolfsburg 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 win in the return leg in Kyiv.

Shakhtar missed a hatful of first-half chances against Wolfsburg, with both sides reduced to 10 men in the second half after visiting goalkeeper Koen Casteels had pulled off a string of superb saves at the Olympic stadium.

The home side had defender Davit Klocholava sent off in the 66th minute for a professional foul, although the resulting penalty decision was overturned after a VAR review showed he tripped Joao Victor outside the area.

Wolfsburg defender John Anthony Brooks followed in his footsteps only four minutes later for a second bookable foul and Shakhtar then sealed their passage with three quickfire goals in the dying minutes.

Junior Moraes broke the deadlock in the 89th minute when he turned in a Dodo cross and netted the third in stoppage time moments after substitute Manor Solomon made it 2-0 with a clinical finish.

All games from the quarterfinals onward are being played in Germany over one leg, rather than two due to a new tournament format used by UEFA during the pandemic. The final is set for Aug. 21 in Cologne.