Turkish Süper Lig champions Başakşehir’s Europe campaign came to a bitter end on Wednesday as Copenhagen reached the quarterfinals after overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Istanbul to win 3-1 on aggregate.
Two goals from towering forward Jonas Wind and another by winger Rasmus Falk gave Copenhagen victory against Başakşehir as Europa League resumed following a five-month break forced by the COVID-19 pandemic
Wind powered an unstoppable fourth-minute header past Başakşehir goalkeeper Mert Günok thanks to an inch-perfect cross by right back Guillermo Varela and then converted a 53rd-minute penalty after Mehmet Topal handled the ball in the area.
Falk put the icing on the cake for Copenhagen with a superb individual effort in the 62nd, beating Günok with a fine shot from the edge of the penalty area after a darting run through the middle.
Başakşehir managed to put on a possessive game for most of the match but coach Okan Buruk’s men failed to turn possessions into chances, as the Istanbul side only had a single shot on goal when the final whistle blew.
After the match, Buruk said Copenhagen deserved the win, praising the Danish side for managing to play as a team and outplay his team.
"I'm sorry for the result. We couldn't play our game and I take responsibility for that," Buruk told reporters.
It was still a remarkable run for the Turkish champions, as it was the first time Başakşehir managed to go this far in a European competition. Başakşehir was also the last Turkish team competing in European tournaments.
The match marked a similar first for Copenhagen as well, as the victory meant the first time the Danish club reached the quarterfinals of a European competition.
In Thursday’s other games, Shakhtar Donetsk thumped German side Wolfsburg 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 win in the return leg in Kyiv.
Shakhtar missed a hatful of first-half chances against Wolfsburg, with both sides reduced to 10 men in the second half after visiting goalkeeper Koen Casteels had pulled off a string of superb saves at the Olympic stadium.
The home side had defender Davit Klocholava sent off in the 66th minute for a professional foul, although the resulting penalty decision was overturned after a VAR review showed he tripped Joao Victor outside the area.
Wolfsburg defender John Anthony Brooks followed in his footsteps only four minutes later for a second bookable foul and Shakhtar then sealed their passage with three quickfire goals in the dying minutes.
Junior Moraes broke the deadlock in the 89th minute when he turned in a Dodo cross and netted the third in stoppage time moments after substitute Manor Solomon made it 2-0 with a clinical finish.
All games from the quarterfinals onward are being played in Germany over one leg, rather than two due to a new tournament format used by UEFA during the pandemic. The final is set for Aug. 21 in Cologne.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.