Bayern Munich fans protested against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during Tuesday's Champions League match between the two teams.

In the Sudkurve of Bayern's stadium, supporters displayed several banners voicing their opposition to the Qatari businessman during the first half of Bayern's 1-0 victory.

One banner featured Al-Khelaifi's face with a line drawn through it, while another labeled him "plutocratic," accompanied by an expletive.

Additional banners read: "Minister, club owner, TV rights holder, UEFA ExCo member & ECA chairman all in one?"

The 51-year-old Al-Khelaifi is unpopular among Bayern fans due to his influence on European football as chairman of the European Club Association, head of Qatar Sports Investments (which owns PSG), and leader of the Qatari state-owned beIN media group.

He also joined UEFA's executive committee in 2019.

Al-Khelaifi has long faced scrutiny for apparent conflicts of interest because of his various roles.

The ECA plays a significant part in shaping the Champions League's playing format and commercial strategy, while beIN is one of the competition's major broadcast partners.

In 2022, UEFA refrained from punishing Al-Khelaifi despite finding PSG guilty of misconduct for confrontations with match officials after a loss in the Champions League.

Heated scenes involved Al-Khelaifi and then-PSG sporting director Leonardo following a defeat to Real Madrid.

UEFA sanctioned Leonardo but did not cite Al-Khelaifi in its disciplinary statement, nor did it explain why.

Al-Khelaifi, a former tennis professional, is a long-time friend of Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a member of the International Olympic Committee who holds significant influence in global sports.

Bayern fans have long protested their own club's sponsorship deals with Qatar, which faced accusations of human rights abuses before hosting the 2022 World Cup.

The fans eventually succeeded last year when Bayern's long-standing sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways was not renewed.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the decision came from Qatar, with Sheikh Tamim reportedly unhappy with Bayern fans' constant criticism and the club's failure to distance itself from their protests.

Kim Min-jae's first-half header was enough for Bayern's victory, its seventh straight without conceding across all competitions. PSG forward Ousmane Dembele was sent off early in the second half.