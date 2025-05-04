Bayern Munich have reclaimed the Bundesliga title after rivals Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 at Freiburg, securing an unassailable eight-point lead with two rounds remaining.

This marks a monumental achievement for Harry Kane, who secures his first major career trophy after a series of near-misses with Tottenham and England.

The title came after a nail-biting weekend, where Bayern’s victory was delayed by a dramatic 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig. However, Freiburg's draw on Sunday sealed Bayern’s fate, officially crowning them champions once again.

For Kane, it is a long-awaited reward after years of individual accolades and close calls, including League Cup and Champions League final losses. Kane, with 24 goals, is on track to win his second consecutive Bundesliga top scorer title.

The win is also a significant milestone for manager Vincent Kompany, who claimed his first major trophy in his debut season at Bayern, having replaced Thomas Tuchel last summer. Kompany navigated a season marred by injuries and defensive vulnerabilities, but his leadership kept Bayern on course for a record-extending 34th national title.

Club president Herbert Hainer praised the team's consistency: “The championship title is the most important one because it’s earned over an entire season. The team more than deserved it.”

While Bayern didn’t secure the title on the pitch, their dominance from matchday three onward has been evident. They were thwarted by Leverkusen’s strong challenge, but ultimately, Leverkusen’s inability to maintain their form this season handed Bayern the title.

Kane’s arrival in Munich marked a shift, and he has quickly integrated into the team’s DNA. His work ethic and goal-scoring ability earned him the respect of fans and club legends alike, with honorary president Uli Hoeness stating, “No one deserves this title more than him.”

Despite a few stumbles, Bayern have been largely unstoppable, losing only twice in the Bundesliga this season. Kompany’s tactical changes have brought stability to the squad, as midfielder Joshua Kimmich noted, “We have a different foundation, especially in the dressing room.”

Now, Bayern focus on finishing the league season and preparing for the newly restructured Club World Cup in June. For Thomas Muller, this title marks a poignant moment as he prepares to bid farewell after 25 years and 34 trophies with the club.