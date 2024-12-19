Bayern Munich will aim to take a giant leap toward securing the Bundesliga title when they host RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on Friday, as Vincent Kompany’s side seeks to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season.

Despite leading the league with 33 points from 14 matches, Bayern were beaten 2-1 by Mainz 05 on Dec. 14, ending their unbeaten run.

The loss was a wake-up call for Kompany's team, which registered just one shot on target, a far cry from their usual 7.8 attempts per game. "We weren't at our best," said the Belgian coach. "We'll use this defeat to fuel our fire as we prepare for Friday."

Before that loss, Bayern hadn't tasted defeat since May 18 and had won four straight games with an impressive goal difference of 16-3.

However, the Bavarians have struggled defensively recently, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches after shutting out opponents seven times in their previous seven outings.

Bayern come into the match with two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five games, but their record at home remains formidable with 12 victories in their last 15 matches at Allianz Arena.

Leipzig, sitting in fourth with 27 points, will look to build on their recent 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Dec. 15.

However, Marco Rose’s men face growing pressure after their mid-December Champions League elimination, with reports suggesting that Leipzig will assess his future over the winter break.

Leipzig have won three of their last four Bundesliga games, but their recent form has been inconsistent, with five losses and one draw in their previous six.

On the road, Leipzig have struggled, losing four consecutive away games before beating Holstein Kiel 2-0 on Dec. 7.

They've scored nine goals in their last six league matches but conceded 12.

Bayern’s injury woes continue, with defenders Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic unavailable, and midfielder Konrad Laimer ruled out after pulling out of training.

With Manuel Neuer out until January, Daniel Peretz is set to start in goal. Bayern will likely feature Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae in central defense, with one of Raphael Guerreiro or Alphonso Davies filling in at right-back.

Up front, Kompany will rely on Thomas Muller, supported by Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.

However, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry remain sidelined, while Harry Kane may have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Midfielder Joao Palhinha is also out with a groin injury, expected to return in mid-January.

Leipzig will be without midfielders Amadou Haidara, Eljif Elmas, and Forzan Assan Ouedraogo.

Rose is expected to start Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, and Kevin Kampl in midfield.

In defense, with Castello Lukeba sidelined until February 2025, Leipzig may opt for Nicolas Seiwald, Willi Orban and Lutsharel Geertruida in a back three.

Up front, Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda will partner as the primary strikers, with Xavi Simons and Yussuf Poulsen also unavailable.