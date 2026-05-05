Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain reconvene on Wednesday with the Champions League semi-final hanging in the balance, a one-goal margin separating two sides who turned the first leg into a spectacle rarely seen at this stage of the competition.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich must overturn a 5-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, a scoreline that only begins to tell the story of a first leg defined by attacking brilliance and defensive collapse in equal measure.

The nine-goal contest in Paris set a new benchmark for semi-final chaos, with momentum shifting almost by the minute.

PSG seized early control through a devastating attacking trio. Ousmane Dembele stretched Bayern’s shape with relentless direct running, Desire Doue exploited pockets between the lines, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia delivered cutting edge in the final third.

Together, they were involved in seven goals during a blistering opening hour that left Bayern chasing shadows and the tie seemingly slipping away.

Yet Bayern’s response was as emphatic as it was alarming for PSG. From 5-2 down, the German side struck twice in four frantic minutes, exposing the same defensive fragility that had plagued both teams throughout the night.

It turned a one-sided contest into a knife-edge battle and shifted psychological momentum ahead of the return leg.

For Vincent Kompany, who watched the first leg from the stands due to suspension, the challenge now is twofold.

Bayern must rediscover defensive control without dulling an attack that has become one of the most prolific in Europe.

Their recent numbers underline the contradiction. Twenty-two goals have been scored across their last three matches, while 59 have been recorded in their previous 11, an average that points to relentless attacking output but also structural vulnerability.

Domestic form has done little to settle nerves.

A chaotic 3-3 draw with Heidenheim extended Bayern’s winless streak, their longest of the season, and required a stoppage-time intervention from Michael Olise to salvage a point. Yet that same unpredictability fuels belief.

Bayern have already staged a 4-3 comeback win from three goals down against Mainz, proof that they remain capable of overwhelming any opponent in bursts.

History, however, is less forgiving. Bayern have lost the first leg of a European semi-final ten times and progressed only once.

That record looms large, especially against a PSG side that has built a reputation for managing two-legged ties with efficiency.

The French champions have advanced in 36 of 43 instances after winning the first leg, including 14 of 17 when the margin was a single goal.

Luis Enrique dismissed suggestions that the first leg exposed defensive weakness, pushing back strongly against that narrative and framing the game instead as a showcase of attacking quality. His team’s recent away form supports that confidence.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France, April 28, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

PSG have won six straight matches on the road in all competitions, keeping five consecutive clean sheets, a run that suggests a level of control rarely associated with such high-scoring encounters.

Still, Munich presents a different test. Bayern have won five of their last six home meetings with PSG, scoring 15 goals in that stretch, and the Allianz Arena has long been a stage where attacking intent is amplified rather than contained.

Team news could shape the tactical balance. Bayern are close to full strength, with Harry Kane leading the line as he targets a seventh consecutive Champions League match with a goal, a streak that would extend his own record as the first English player to score in six straight games.

Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer return to anchor midfield and defence, while Alphonso Davies adds pace on the flank.

PSG, meanwhile, must adjust without Achraf Hakimi, whose absence removes both defensive stability and attacking width.

Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to slot into a deeper role, allowing Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz to reassemble a midfield trio that balances control with progression.

There is also individual history within reach.

Kvaratskhelia sits on 10 goals in this season’s competition, level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s club record, and one strike away from setting a new PSG benchmark. Across both teams, the attacking output has been relentless.

PSG have scored 43 goals in this Champions League campaign, Bayern 42, both closing in on Barcelona’s long-standing record of 45 in a single season.