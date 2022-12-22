Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich's board is facing a dilemma in their task to find a fitting replacement for injured Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, despite the potential for complications upon his return next season, board member Hasan Salihamidzic announced.

"It is important for the team that we find the best possible short-term solution. Whatever then happens in summer we will have to manage at the time," Salihamidzic told Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly.

Neuer suffered a lower leg fracture while ski-touring and will miss the rest of the season.

Bayern have a backup in Sven Ulreich but Salihamidzic said are looking into various options, including their own Alexander Nubel who is in the second season of a two-year loan to French league side Monaco.

"Of course, Alexander Nubel would be the obvious solution. But Monaco have the last word there," Salihamidzic said.

Nubel came to Bayern in 2020 but left for Monaco where he is the first choice after only playing three times in Munich. It is doubtful that he would be content with a reserve role in Munich again after Neuer's planned return in the summer.

Salihamidzic also said Bayern might sign other players in the January window because winger Sadio Mane is also sidelined for a while and defender Lucas Hernandez suffered a severe knee injury at the World Cup.

"It is known that I am not really a friend of the winter transfer window. But a few things have happened during the World Cup break and I am not ruling out anything," Salihamidzic said.

"We are trying to do our best for our team. We will look at all options. Especially in the goalkeeper position, but not only there. But there won't be any quick fixes."