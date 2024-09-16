Kicking off their 17th consecutive year in the Champions League, Bayern Munich will host Dinamo Zagreb at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening.

The six-time European champions were dethroned in the Bundesliga last season but have made a strong start this term.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb has reclaimed the top spot in Croatia and returns for another shot at glory on the European stage.

A staple in UEFA’s premier club competition, Bayern Munich has qualified for the knockout stages in each of its 17 consecutive group-stage appearances, showcasing an impressive track record.

The Bavarians remain unbeaten in 40 group matches, having won 36 and set a record with 17 consecutive victories before their home draw with Copenhagen last season.

After finishing top of their group again, Bayern navigated past Lazio and Arsenal in the initial knockout rounds, setting the stage for a high-stakes semifinal clash with Real Madrid.

They came agonizingly close to reaching another final, but the Spanish side struck twice late in the second leg to overturn the tie, adding to the woes of former boss Thomas Tuchel, who left in the summer.

The ex-Chelsea manager failed to secure a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title for Bayern, who relinquished the Meisterschale and finished third behind new champions Bayer Leverkusen and surprise package Stuttgart.

After their lowest league finish since 2011, relative newcomer Vincent Kompany was brought in to revitalize an aging squad. Under his guidance, Bayern has secured four straight wins across all competitions.

In their latest match, Die Roten dismantled Holstein Kiel 6-1, with Jamal Musiala scoring within 14 seconds and Harry Kane, fresh off reaching 100 caps for England, netting a hat trick.

Dinamo Zagreb has faced Bayern Munich twice in the Champions League, with both matches occurring in 2015. On each occasion, Pep Guardiola’s side emerged victorious, with Robert Lewandowski scoring five goals across the two games.

While Dinamo has been dominant in domestic competitions, this will be only its third appearance in eight years at the Champions League group stage, having finished last in each of its previous seven attempts.

This season, the Croatian club will contend with UEFA’s revamped league phase after securing a record-extending 25th HNL title – its seventh consecutive league triumph – and adding the cup to achieve its 13th domestic double.

Last season, Dinamo finished second in its Europa Conference League group and advanced to the last 16 after defeating Real Betis in the knockout-round playoffs. Despite a 2-0 home win, a 5-1 away defeat to PAOK led to their elimination.

In the current Champions League campaign, Dinamo Zagreb navigated the playoffs by comfortably beating Qarabag 5-0 on aggregate, extending its impressive unbeaten streak across all competitions.

However, its 23-match league unbeaten run, stretching back to January, ended with a defeat to arch-rivals Hajduk Split last week, causing it to drop from the top of the table.

With Leroy Sane making his season debut on Saturday, Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany should have most of his key players available for midweek action.

The only absentees for Die Roten's Champions League opener will be Josip Stanisic (knee), Tarek Buchmann (thigh), and summer signing Hiroki Ito (foot).

Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, and Michael Olise are all vying for spots in the attacking third. Jamal Musiala is expected to start alongside Harry Kane, who notched his 40th goal in 35 Bundesliga appearances over the weekend, including his fifth hat trick.

Following Dinamo Zagreb's defeat in Croatia's 'eternal derby,' coach Sergej Jakirovic may make adjustments, potentially including forward Sandro Kulenovic in the starting XI.

The 24-year-old, who scored five goals in six league games this season, came on at halftime during Friday’s loss to Hajduk Split.

Regardless of the changes, Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to lead the attack, supported by midfielders Petar Sucic and Martin Baturina.