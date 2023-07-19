Bayern Munich, the unrivaled German champions, unleashed an unstoppable onslaught against the unsuspecting ninth-tier team Rottach-Egern.

The preseason clash was anticipated to be a gentle reawakening for Bayern after a well-deserved break, but it turned out to be anything but.

The final score read an astonishing 27-0, leaving Rottach-Egern in a state of disbelief.

The match was part of Bayern's training camp at Tegernsee before they embark on a tour of Asia, and amateur side Rottach-Egern were all smiles as they posed for the pre-match photo.

The smiles quickly disappeared, however, when Jamal Musiala – whose late winner in the final game of last season secured the title for Bayern – opened the scoring in just the third minute.

Bayern were 18-0 up at halftime before Coach Thomas Tuchel changed his entire lineup for the second half, which was also one-way traffic.

Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Tel scored five goals each while Serge Gnabry netted a hat trick, with 13 different players getting on the scoresheet.

"We're further along than before, were very hard-working. It's strenuous and challenging, but everyone's ready," Tuchel said after the game.

Playing against Rottach-Egern in preseason has been a tradition for Bayern, who won 23-0 in 2019. Rottach-Egern did manage to score twice in a match in 2018 before going on to lose 20-2.