Bayern Munich has sealed Barcelona's Champions League misery with a 3-0 win at the Spotify Camp Nou that secured the Bavarian team as Group C winner, while Liverpool clinched a spot in the last 16 with a 3-0 victory at Ajax.

Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard fired Bayern to its sixth consecutive win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

"We defended well, we defended passionately. The team made a statement today," coach Julian Nagelsmann told broadcasters DAZN.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt added: "We did very well with our intensity, with our aggressiveness."

While the Bavarians were already qualified, the Spanish side was eliminated before kickoff after Inter Milan won the earlier game against Viktoria Plzen 4-0.

Edin Dzeko's brace after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's opener led Inter to the last 16 in a game where Romelu Lukaku, recovered from injury and on his first appearance since August, sealed the qualification with a late effort.

This was the second consecutive time Barcelona crashed out in the group stage, while Robert Lewandowski once again could not beat his former club.

Barcelona will now finish third in the table and set its sights on the Europa League.

Mohamed Salah's opener fired Liverpool to life shortly before the break and efforts from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott secured the English side in the round of 16.

"We're through to the knockout stages and I will never take that for granted. It's a really big one. We're exhausted but we feel great," Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp told BT Sport.

It was not a good day for Spanish teams, as Atletico Madrid missed a late penalty and also said goodbye to the Champions League following a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, who were already out.

Atleti was awarded a penalty on added time but Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky blocked Yannick Carrasco's attempt. Saul Niguez hit the bar in the rebound, while Reinildo's follow-up was deflected over the bar in some dramatic final seconds.

"The result is not progress for us. It was not our best game, but the team showed character and that moves us forward," Hradecky said, referring to the chance of still qualifying for the Europa League.

There was also late drama in London when Harry Kane hit the net to send Tottenham through to the next round, but his effort was ruled out and the English side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Sporting.

All is up for grabs in their Group D as Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt kept hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille.

Matteo Guendouzi canceled Daichi Kamada's opener but Randal Kolo Muani secured the Germans their first Champions League home win.

"It definitely cost us a lot of energy. I think we still played well and calmly in the end," Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp said.

Elsewhere, a Giovanni Simeone brace and a late effort from Leo Ostigard secured Napoli a 3-0 win over Rangers. The Italians need a point next week against Liverpool to top the group.

Earlier, Porto scored three goals in 13 minutes to beat Club Brugge 4-0. With Atletico's defeat, the Portuguese team made it to the last 16.