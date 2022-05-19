Bayern Munich’s Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski has traveled to southwestern Turkey’s Antalya to unwind after another title-winning season with the Bundesliga giant.

The back-to-back FIFA best player award winner, Lewandowski has shared photos and videos of spending time with family, as well as from personal training sessions on his Instagram account.

The Polish national footballer had another prolific season, scoring 50 goals in all competitions. Of those, 35 came in the German Bundesliga, 13 came in the Champions League and two were scored in the DFL Supercup.

Despite being considered one of Bayern Munich's greatest players, the 33-year-old will not renew his contract at the club and is looking to secure a move to Spanish giant Barcelona at the end of the season.

Antalya is a part of the Turkish Riviera on the Mediterranean coast and is one of the country's top tourist destinations.