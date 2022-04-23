Bayern Munich have won a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, becoming the first side in a major league to do so, with a 3-1 home victory over second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Juventus previously managed nine Serie A championships in succession but Bayern are the first to have a decade of undisputed dominance in a leading division.

Bayern have now won 32 German championships with 31 coming in the Bundesliga era from 1963/64.

A brilliant Serge Gnabry goal opened the scoring in 15 minutes, Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead before the break.

In the second half, Dortmund cut the deficit through Emre Can's penalty but despite chances, could not find the equalizer needed to extend the title race and Jamal Musiala ended matters six minutes from time.

Bayern lead the table by 12 points with just three games remaining to give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first major honor in his debut season in Munich.

But while the personnel has changed in Munich over the last decade, the outcome of Bayern winning the Bundesliga – often with room to spare – has remained constant.

Bayern have not been at their best this season, as witnessed by their early exit from the German Cup and disappointing quarterfinal loss in the Champions League, but over 31 games of the 34 match Bundesliga season remain untouchable.

"It was important for us, in the end, to finish it sensibly after the elimination against Villarreal," Nagelsmann told Sky television, adding he remained "very ambitious" for the future.

Nagelsmann was showered in beer by his players, who danced on the pitch in front of their fans in the 75,000 sold-out crowd.

"The consistency of the club is exceedingly impressive," said German federation President Bernd Neuendorf, who highlighted it was the first title since 2019 celebrated in a full stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund fought bravely, with Can's 52nd-minute penalty after Joshua Kimmich fouled Marco Reus, making the game tense and only a save from Manuel Neuer and block from Lucas Hernandez prevented Marco Reus leveling.

Star striker Erling Haaland also went close, firing over the bar from an awkward height.

But that was in stark contrast to the first half Bayern dominated and was too little too late.

A corner broke the deadlock when Leon Goretzka headed to Gnabry, who controlled with his thigh and volleyed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Gnabry had another disallowed for offside before Lewandowski notched his 33rd of the season from Thomas Müller's pass after a careless Dortmund giveaway.

And when Musiala forced home after keeper Marwin Hitz saved his initial shot, Bayern could start their celebrations early – with Müller also reaching the personal milestone of a record 11th Bundesliga title.

"We definitely wanted it today," Müller said. "We could play out the frustration from the soul – everything is wonderful now."

It summed up Dortmund's title challenge this year of being good in places but not consistent enough the whole contest to cause damage. Results elsewhere, however, did confirm qualification for next season's Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen boosted their own hopes of reaching the elite continental competition by going third with a 4-1 win at Greuther Fürth, which relegated the bottom-placed hosts.

Leipzig failed to repeat their midweek German Cup semifinal success over Union Berlin as late goals condemned them to a shock 2-1 defeat in falling to fourth.

Freiburg, who meet Leipzig in the German Cup final next month, fought back from two goals down but were held 3-3 by Borussia Mönchengladbach's injury-time equalizer. They stay fifth, two points behind Leipzig in the final qualifying berth to the Champions League.

Cologne beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-1 to stay on the heels of Union Berlin above them in sixth while Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim drew 2-2.