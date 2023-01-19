Rumors are circulating about the future of Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who is at the center of a tug-of-war between several European clubs eager to acquire his signature. Meanwhile, reports suggest that some potential heavy hitters have been keeping a close eye on the player's progress in recent weeks.

As the future of Will Altay Bayındır with the Yellow Canaries remains uncertain, speculation swirls regarding his potential extension or departure from the team, with giants such as Roma and Inter from Italy, as well as Dutch team Ajax, all vying for the chance to add him to their rosters.

Bayındır, one of the most highly ranked goalkeepers in Turkish football, alongside Trabzonspor's Uğurcan Çakır, has recently been the target of considerable criticism because of his recent performances.

To complicate matters, some social media fans have even implied that Fenerbahçe are set to sever ties with Altay Bayındır soon.

Despite being met with boos from the supporters at the disappointing derby match, where Fenerbahçe, who are in the title's thick race, suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rival Galatasaray, coach Jorge Jesus has steadfastly stood by his goalie.

After the thrilling 3-3 draw in the 2022 Europa League match against Rennes, Jesus had some strong words for critics of his team.

"Any criticism directed at Altay is tantamount to criticism of me," the Portuguese coach declared.

After their incredible 5-2 win against Istanbulspor in the 12th week of the Süper Lig, the crowd gave Bayındır a standing ovation, to which Jesus responded with thunderous applause.

Bayındır expressed his gratitude to his mentor, saying, "My coach has always been there for us and we feel immensely encouraged to do our utmost in order to play under the system he has established."

Jesus also praised his captain, after his remarkable performance in the away match against Gaziantep, which Fenerbahce won 2-1.

The stalwart stopper remained on the field for the whole game and valiantly saved two of the three shots that were directed at his goal, amassing a 66.7% save success rate.

Bayındır's sterling performance in the derby loss which had gone under the radar is certainly worthy of recognition.

The Fenerbahçe board of directors is slated to hold an upcoming meeting with team captain Altay Bayındır to strategize about his future.

It is speculated that the contract between Bayındır and Fenerbahçe, which will expire at the end of the season, may be extended in light of the discussion.

The astounding prognostication about the future of Bayındır, issued by his former mentor, Mustafa Kaplan, was an immense boon to the progress of Altay Bayındır during his tenure with Ankaragücü.

Mustafa Kaplan, speaking to Takvim, lauded Altay Bayındır's abilities as an amazing goalkeeper, remarking that he had the pleasure of giving him opportunities to show his talent during their time together at Ankaragücü.

He noted it is not easy to protect the goal of a team as iconic as Fenerbahçe, and that there will inevitably be criticisms in any large community, but that the Fenerbahçe community should show their support for Altay, who he believes is a valuable asset to Turkish football.

Reflecting on the prospects of the 24-year-old goalkeeper, whose contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the season, the veteran coach said, "I had a conversation with him and he has expressed that he is entirely committed to the successes of Fenerbahçe and has no intention of leaving. Even if he departs, I am certain that he will not go without some form of remuneration. Altay is a talented goalkeeper, equipped with the skills and capacity to protect the goal of some of the biggest teams in Europe. I am convinced that when he ultimately moves on, he will bring a substantial return to Fenerbahçe."

This season, Altay Bayındır has played in a total of 29 games for Fenerbahçe, including Spor Toto Süper Lig, Europa League and Champions League, taking a whopping 2,640 minutes on the pitch.

The towering 1.98-meter (6.5-foot) defender has a contract with Fenerbahçe that will expire on June 30, 2023, and according to Transfermarkt data, his current market value is estimated at 13 million euros ($14.07 million).