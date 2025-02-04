British football superstar David Beckham met the Beşiktaş women's team Monday during a trip to Istanbul.

The Manchester United legend and co-owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami met the members of the team, posed for photographs and signed autographs.

Beckham, alongside son Romeo, is reportedly visiting the Turkish metropolis to shoot an advertisement.

While senior Beckham was busy with the Beşiktaş visit, Romeo and his girlfriend, New York-based photographer, Gray Sorrenti visited some of Istanbul's iconic tourist attractions.