Belgium and Senegal meet Wednesday at Seattle Stadium in a Round of 32 clash that pairs group winners with one of the tournament’s most dangerous third-placed sides, with both teams still searching for consistency at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium advanced at the top of their group with five points, scoring six and conceding two, but their performances told a mixed story.

Rudi Garcia’s team opened with a 1-1 draw against Egypt, followed by a flat goalless match against Iran before a dominant 5-0 win over New Zealand steadied the mood and secured top spot.

Ranked ninth in the world, Belgium enter the knockout stage with pedigree but questions still lingering. Their peak World Cup finish came in 2018 with third place, while a shock early exit in 2022 remains a recent reminder of their fragility on the biggest stage. Garcia now faces pressure to turn flashes of quality into sustained knockout-level control.

Leandro Trossard leads Belgium’s scoring with two goals, while Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers have also contributed, giving them multiple attacking threats. Thibaut Courtois remains the established starter in goal with 112 caps, anchoring a largely settled core.

Senegal arrive with a more volatile but increasingly confident trajectory. Back-to-back defeats to France and Norway left them needing a response, and they delivered emphatically with a 5-0 win over Iraq, a result that secured progression and marked the first time an African team has scored five goals in a World Cup match.

Pape Thiaw’s side advanced as one of the strongest third-placed teams and now carry both momentum and continental expectation, particularly after South Africa’s exit left Senegal among Africa’s last representatives in the tournament.

Senegal's Pape Gueye (R) celebrates scoring their third goal with Sadio Mane (C) and Ismail Jakobs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I match against Iraq at Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada, June 26, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Their defensive record remains a concern, particularly against elite attacking sides.

That challenge is magnified by uncertainty in goal, with Edouard Mendy sidelined after a knee injury against Norway and currently undergoing further assessment with his club in Saudi Arabia.

Selection calls also loom in defence, where Kalidou Koulibaly could again be rotated after an uneven showing, while Abdoulaye Seck pushed his case with a stronger performance against Iraq.

In attack, Ismaila Sarr has been Senegal’s standout performer in the group stage, supported by the experience and presence of Sadio Mane, giving them a forward line capable of punishing lapses despite inconsistency elsewhere.