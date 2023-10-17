Thousands of football fans found themselves trapped within the confines of Belgium's national stadium for an excruciating 2.5 hours on a harrowing Monday evening.

The catalyst for this ordeal was suspending a European Championship qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden, cut short at halftime due to a gunman's fatal attack on two Swedes in Brussels, mere miles away from the stadium.

The incident left over 35,000 fans on edge as they grappled with the looming uncertainty of their safety in the face of a fugitive assailant.

The decision to keep fans locked inside the King Baudouin Stadium was an agonizing yet necessary one, dictated by the Belgian authorities in their commitment to safeguarding those inside the venue.

The specter of a suspect at large, with a relentless pursuit of Swedes, set the stage for this chilling episode.

The evacuation eventually commenced around midnight, local time, amid fervent chants of "All together, All together" that echoed throughout the stadium.

Fans from both sides joined in, a potent symbol of solidarity in the face of adversity, shouting "Sweden, Sweden!" into the crisp night.

Manu Leroy, the CEO of the Belgian football union, revealed that the gravity of the situation struck him only moments before the match's scheduled kickoff.

"It was decided in the first place that the match should go ahead because the stadium was the safest place to be at the time so that the fans could stay here and be safe," he said.

The stadium, however, became both a battlefield of athleticism and a sanctuary of security.

Eric Van Duyse, the federal prosecutor's office spokesperson, dropped a shocking revelation amid the turmoil: The investigation was probing "a possible terrorist motivation for the shooting."

He disclosed that a claim of responsibility had surfaced on social media, purportedly from the assailant himself, who professed to be inspired by Daesh.

This sinister act was allegedly driven by the Swedish nationality of the victims, with no apparent connection to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Van Duyse emphasized that immediate security measures were put into place to shield the Swedish supporters from further harm.

The midnight hour approached, and fans, displaying remarkable patience, continued their chants.

Leroy further explained that the Swedish fans were the last to leave the stadium due to the planned police escort, ensuring their safe passage to the airport.

"The police will create a security corridor for the Swedish fans so they can return home safely," he said.

The scene of fans detained within the walls of a major European stadium harkened back to the horrifying events that unfolded at the Stade de France near Paris in 2015 when it came under attack from Daesh extremists during a match between France and Germany.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, had no choice but to confirm the abandonment of the Belgium versus Sweden match.

Belgium had already secured their place in the 2024 championships in Germany, with the teams deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Viktor Gyokeres.

Amid the chaos, Swedish fans reportedly found refuge in the stadium's media room.

With emotions running high, one fan, Peter Lindqvist, described the scene to Expressen newspaper.

Fans were advised to communicate in English and arrange taxi rides once allowed to leave the stadium.

Players and officials endorsed the decision to call off the match.

Sweden's coach, Janne Andersson, encapsulated the collective sentiment, expressing his sadness and shock, saying, "What kind of world are we living in?"

Belgium, on high alert, raised the threat level in Brussels to its highest, urging citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Sweden had previously elevated its terror alert to the second-highest level due to threats following public Quran burnings by an Iraqi refugee residing in the country.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo underscored the gravity of the situation, suggesting a link to "terrorism."

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden joined in, confirming that the perpetrator was being actively pursued. Their words resonated deeply, a stark reminder of the fragility of our world.