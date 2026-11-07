Emre Belözoğlu has promised to bring passion, quality and unity back to Fenerbahçe as he begins his second spell as head coach, declaring that the club must compete for trophies in every competition.

Speaking at his official unveiling at Chobani Stadium, Belözoğlu said he understood the expectations surrounding the Istanbul club and was determined to build a team capable of challenging for domestic and European honors.

The 46-year-old returns to Fenerbahçe after previously managing the team in 2021, bringing greater coaching experience and a different perspective to the job.

"I am proud to return to Fenerbahçe. I am aware of our community's expectations. I believe I have developed myself and become a very different Emre during this period. We have come here to do everything we can for the success of our club," Belözoğlu said.

He thanked the club's president and board for their confidence in him, as well as Kasımpaşa for facilitating his departure.

Belözoğlu identified passion and quality as the two defining characteristics of the football he wants Fenerbahçe to play, promising to implement his ideas as quickly as possible.

"Fenerbahçe's clear criteria are passion and quality. I want players who can bring that passion onto the pitch, and my coaching staff and I will work to bring out the best in them. There is plenty of quality in this squad," he said.

"Modern football is increasingly defined by speed and quality. We know the kind of football we need to play, and we will move quickly to implement it."

The new coach said his ambition was to establish a successful team capable of winning consecutive championships and European trophies, although he acknowledged the responsibility that comes with managing one of Türkiye's most demanding clubs.

He also expressed his desire to remain at Fenerbahçe for many years, describing the managerial position as the culmination of a long-standing ambition.

"I hope Fenerbahçe does not have to see its 100th coach until this one has delivered consecutive championships and European trophies," he said.

"This is a relay race. I understand the weight of this position, and success is what matters here. You have to aim for trophies and championships while playing the kind of football this community expects."

Belözoğlu distances himself from Liverpool victory

Belözoğlu also addressed Fenerbahçe's recent victory over Liverpool, insisting that he should not receive credit for the team's performance.

He explained that he had visited the players shortly before the match to introduce himself and exchange ideas about the club, but credited interim coach Dirk Kuyt and his staff with preparing the team for the encounter.

"It was a magnificent victory against Liverpool, and the players needed it," he said.

"I only went there to meet them that day. I shared some thoughts about the club with the players. Coach Kuyt and his staff motivated them and prepared them over three days. I would not want to disrespect their work. It would not be right to say I had a part in that victory, although I supported the team like a fan."

Belözoğlu said the club was still evaluating Kuyt's position and would announce its decision in due course.

He added that his own coaching staff would comprise approximately 12 to 13 people, including six highly qualified professionals with experience at club and national-team level. A Spanish specialist who has worked alongside prominent coaches will also join the setup.

The coach said he believed the group had the necessary expertise to handle the demands of managing Fenerbahçe.

Believes in squad's quality

Belözoğlu said confidence in Fenerbahçe's existing squad was among the main reasons he accepted the position.

Although he identified areas where individual players and the team could improve, he insisted that the club already possessed considerable playing strength.

"Fenerbahçe have a strong squad at this point. I have identified certain areas where I want to see improvement, and we have already started working on them. I believe in the quality of these players, and that was one of the reasons I came here," he said.

He added that his coaching philosophy would focus on identifying each player's strongest attributes and building a system suited to the club's footballing identity.

Belözoğlu also stressed that Fenerbahçe would not sacrifice one competition for another, insisting that every match and trophy must receive equal attention.

"No match or objective can be pushed into the background. As a coach, I cannot allow any player to feel that his competition or responsibilities are being treated as secondary," he said.

He described qualifying for the UEFA Champions League as a significant achievement but urged a realistic approach to the challenges ahead in Europe.

Reunion with Arda Turan

Belözoğlu also welcomed the prospect of facing former teammate Arda Turan in the UEFA Champions League, describing the potential meeting as a special occasion.

The two played together and represented Türkiye at international level, with Belözoğlu expressing admiration for Turan's work abroad.

"It would be a special source of pride for me. He is a valued friend and someone I played alongside and represented the national team with. He has a special place in my life, and he represents us very well abroad," Belözoğlu said.

"It would be a wonderful match. Both of us will work to win, and we will give everything to come out on top."

Wants to bridge divisions among supporters

Beyond footballing matters, Belözoğlu acknowledged divisions within the Fenerbahçe community and said restoring unity would be one of his biggest priorities.

He argued that the team needed to give supporters something to rally behind, with performances reflecting the club's identity and ambitions.

"I see divisions when I look at the club from the outside. My biggest wish is to bring everyone together through the football we play, pursue championships until the very end and compete for every trophy," he said.

Belözoğlu recalled his previous spell as head coach in 2021, when he took charge during the final 10 matches of the season despite having limited managerial experience.

He said he remained conscious of the promises he had made when leaving the club and had returned determined to help Fenerbahçe win trophies.

The coach also acknowledged the pressure surrounding the club's prolonged wait for a Süper Lig title, saying he understood supporters' impatience.

He insisted that championship ambitions were entirely justified and that the team needed to believe in its ability to achieve them throughout the season.

Belözoğlu said he had changed considerably since his previous managerial spell, particularly in how he understands players, manages relationships and identifies the best ways to get performances from his squad.

He also addressed his relationship with Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, emphasizing that personal friendships would not interfere with his professional responsibilities.

"Friendships and relationships from the past are things we must respect, but when Fenerbahçe is involved, our responsibility comes first. I would never put anyone ahead of Fenerbahçe. We will behave in a way that reflects the values of this club, without hurting or disrespecting people," he said.

He added that even if a close friend or former teammate were coaching an opposing club, he would still approach the encounter with the determination to win.

Promises to defend Fenerbahçe's interests

Belözoğlu also vowed to defend Fenerbahçe's interests beyond the pitch, saying he would not hesitate to challenge decisions involving the Central Referee Board or the Turkish Football Federation within the limits of his responsibilities.

"I said I had changed compared with five years ago, but there are things that have not changed. Whether it involves the Central Referee Board or the Turkish Football Federation, we will defend Fenerbahçe's rights to the fullest within our responsibilities," he said.

He acknowledged that the club's 12-year championship drought had increased the psychological burden on supporters and contributed to the growing pressure surrounding the team.

Belözoğlu said he understood the criticism directed at him and other figures within the club, describing it as a reflection of supporters' frustration and desire for success.

He maintained that unity would be essential if Fenerbahçe were to overcome its challenges and capitalize on the strength of its squad.

Fenerbahçe board backs new appointment

Fenerbahçe board member Cihan Kamer said the club had parted ways with İsmail Kartal following his resignation before deciding to appoint Belözoğlu after a brief search for a replacement.

Kamer described the new coach as someone he had known and respected for many years, expressing confidence that he could lead the club to the championship.

"We sincerely believe we can become champions with coach Emre," Kamer said.

Board member Önder Fırat also welcomed Belözoğlu's return, praising his experience, knowledge and qualifications.

Fırat said the club's management would provide the new coach with its full support and expressed confidence in his ability to succeed.