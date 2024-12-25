Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica are reportedly targeting Fenerbahçe’s midfielder Ismail Yüksek.

Following the arrivals of Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Orkun Kökçü, the Portuguese giants seem poised to continue their interest in Turkish football.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha, Benfica have placed the 25-year-old midfielder firmly on their radar, allocating a budget of 10 million euros ($10.4 million) for his potential transfer.

Fenerbahçe, however, are holding firm with a valuation of 12 million euros for their player.

Negotiations could hinge on narrowing this financial gap, as both clubs weigh their priorities in the transfer market.

Yüksek’s performance snapshot

This season, Ismail Yüksek has made 20 appearances for Fenerbahçe, amassing 1,197 minutes of playing time.

While the midfielder has yet to contribute a goal or assist, his work rate and versatility have made him a vital part of the squad.

Benfica’s Turkish connection

If the deal goes through, Yüksek would join compatriots Aktürkoğlu and Kökçü, forming a formidable Turkish trio in Lisbon.

The Portuguese side’s continued interest in Turkish players underscores their belief in the talent emerging from the region.

Benfica’s pursuit of Yüksek comes as the club aims to bolster its squad for domestic and European campaigns.

With a solid reputation for developing young players, Benfica could provide the ideal platform for Yüksek to elevate his career.