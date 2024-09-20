A fortunate strike from winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu and a brilliant free kick by fellow Turk Orkun Kökçü powered Benfica to a 2-1 win over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League match on Thursday.

Akturkoglu opened the scoring for the Portuguese side in the ninth minute, converting a cross at the far post from close range.

Kökçü then doubled the advantage a minute before the half-hour mark with a meticulously placed 25-meter free kick, curling the ball into the top right corner.

Red Star reduced the deficit when Felicio Milson scored from close range four minutes from time, but they were unable to find an equalizer.