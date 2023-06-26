French footballer Benjamin Mendy will again step into the courtroom, bracing himself for a retrial concerning two alleged sexual offenses Monday.

This legal proceeding comes five months after a jury had acquitted him of multiple counts, leaving the public curious about the outcome of this latest chapter.

On the hallowed grounds of Chester Crown Court in northwest England, the 28-year-old Manchester City player will find himself in the familiar confines of the dock.

The charges he faces are serious: one count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

In the previous trial, the jury had been unable to reach a verdict on these specific charges, leaving them unresolved and demanding further examination.

During the previous trial, which concluded in January, Mendy had found relief as he was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against four different women.

However, the two lingering charges continued to cast a shadow over him, prompting the judge to swiftly set a new trial date – this Monday – for their resolution.

Despite his legal battles, Mendy's future in football hangs in the balance.

Reports indicate that his contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of this month, with no plans for renewal.

As he fights to clear his name, the footballer vehemently denies all charges leveled against him.

The moment of his acquittal in January was marked by Mendy's deeply human response.

Overwhelmed with emotions, he instinctively covered his face with both hands, swaying gently back and forth.

Jenny Wiltshire, one of his legal representatives, shared his joy, describing the footballer as "delighted" with most charges being dropped.

She expressed his desire to vindicate himself from the remaining two accusations, paving the way for him to rebuild his life.

This complex legal saga also involved Louis Saha Matturie, a 41-year-old alleged "fixer," who faced charges alongside Mendy.

However, the jury found Matturie not guilty of three counts of rape concerning two teenagers.

Additionally, they were unable to reach a verdict on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving five other women.

Matturie will face a separate retrial later this year.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution painted Mendy as a sexual "predator," accused of violating young women procured by Matturie during parties held at his opulent residence south of Manchester.

Both Mendy and Matturie denied any claims of non-consensual sexual activity, maintaining that all encounters were consensual.

Mendy's journey in English football began in 2017 when he joined Manchester City from the renowned French club Monaco.

While he has represented City 75 times, injuries and a decline in form have limited his playing time. Unfortunately, his last appearance on the field dates back to Aug.15, 2021, just days before he faced his initial charges of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The pinnacle of Mendy's international career occurred in 2018 when he won the World Cup with France.

However, his time wearing the national team's jersey came to an end in November 2019, marking his last of ten caps.