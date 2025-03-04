Karim Benzema, the legendary French forward now playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, has opened up about his departure from Real Madrid, his plans post-retirement and his experience in the Saudi Pro League.

In an exclusive interview with Los Amigos de Edu, Benzema shared his thoughts on life in Saudi Arabia, where he has settled in well. "I feel good here," Benzema said. "It's calm, different from Madrid, but here, the pressure is always on to win. Every year, the level of competition rises."

He also highlighted his admiration for Real Madrid's young stars, particularly Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, acknowledging their significant impact on the team's success.

"They were decisive in the Champions League last season," Benzema said. "I was upset when Vini did not win the Ballon d'Or, but I am proud of the team. Their situation is different. I was 21 when I arrived at Madrid; they’re 25. Madrid's pressure is immense – one mistake, and you’re under fire."

Reflecting on his exit from Madrid, Benzema noted: “I started as a kid and left as an adult. After winning the Ballon d'Or and countless titles, I wanted to leave on a high. Real Madrid is the greatest club in the world, and I never wanted to play against them. I didn’t want to join a club like PSG or City, who could rival Madrid.”

As for his future, Benzema is not certain about coaching.

"Coaching seems more complicated than playing," he said. "I want to stay close to football after I retire, ideally near Florentino Perez. He was the first person I called when I decided to leave. I told him Vinicius and Rodrygo were ready to lead."

Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad in 2023 has proven successful, with the club currently leading the Saudi Pro League by six points after 23 rounds. "Life here is similar to Madrid. I train at home, then with the team, and occasionally enjoy the beach or dinner. Football is massive here – people are crazy about it."

Benzema's decision to move to Saudi Arabia was driven by his desire to leave Real Madrid at the peak of his career. "I wanted to go out on top and never play against Madrid," he explained.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing around the potential transfer of Luka Modric, with reports suggesting that Saudi clubs are prepared to offer the 39-year-old Croatian a lucrative two-season contract worth around 100 million euros ($105.2 million).

Benzema, now 37, continues to thrive in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad looking poised for further success as they aim for a league title.