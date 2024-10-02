Beşiktaş is set to host German side Eintracht Frankfurt in a pivotal UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night at Tüpraş Stadium.

This marks the first-ever encounter between these two clubs in European competition.

After a humbling 4-0 defeat by Ajax in the first week of the Europa League, Beşiktaş are determined to bounce back and secure a win on home soil, hoping to reignite their European campaign and lift the spirits of their passionate supporters.

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt, who have two Europa League titles under their belt (1980, 2022), played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Viktoria Plzen in their opening match.

The German side will be looking to build on that performance and grab their first win of the campaign.

BJK's injury concerns

Beşiktaş will be without their Libyan midfielder Moatasem Al Musrati, who is sidelined due to injury.

His absence adds pressure to an already tense situation as the Turkish side seeks redemption after their rough start in Europe.

Despite their European struggles, Beşiktaş has been impressive on the domestic front this season.

Out of 10 matches across all competitions, they’ve only suffered one loss.

With seven wins and two draws, the Black Eagles have netted 27 goals while conceding 12.

Their latest triumph came in a 3-0 victory over Kayserispor in the Super Lig, with star striker Ciro Immobile playing a pivotal role.

Eintracht Frankfurt are no stranger to success either.

The German outfit has won five out of seven matches this season, with one draw and a single defeat.

Currently sitting second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich, they have been a force to be reckoned with, boasting 18 goals in all competitions while conceding 10.

Their Bundesliga form has been stellar, winning four of their five matches.

They are coming off a convincing 4-2 victory over newly promoted Holstein Kiel.

Frankfurt’s ability to score in crucial moments, with contributions from players like Omar Marmoush, will be a significant threat to Beşiktaş.

History lesson

Eintracht Frankfurt have a decent track record when facing Turkish opposition in Europe.

Out of seven matches against Turkish teams, Frankfurt have won two, drawn four, and lost just once.

With national team player Can Uzun in their ranks, Frankfurt will look to extend that positive run against Beşiktaş.

The visitors however might face a major hurdle as they will be without key players Hugo Ekitike and Oscar Hojlund, both nursing injuries.

Ekitike, who scored in their opening Europa League match, will miss out due to a leg injury, while Hojlund remains sidelined with a broken ankle.

Mehdi Loune, recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, is targeting a late October return.